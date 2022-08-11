Read full article on original website
Mark R Messier
4d ago
They been selling the polar 32oz seltzer for 1 for as long as I can remember. Great stuff!! Great job and thanks for keeping the price down. Doing business In Worcester is no easy feat.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
WMUR.com
How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists
BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
spectrumnews1.com
Effects of drought conditions can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts is under critical drought conditions and the effects can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester. Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, said areas like the Cascades Waterfall in the city are completely dried up. He said the amount of water changes over the course of the year, but there is almost always some water flowing. This year, it's driest he's seen it.
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former home of Fairway Beef, and its iconic bull Sir Loin, is under sale agreement
WORCESTER — The Grafton Street building that for decades housed Fairway Beef and its iconic Sir Loin metal bull is under agreement for sale, a real estate agent confirmed Monday. Mike Martin, of M&R Realty Experts, confirmed to the Telegram & Gazette that a buyer has agreed to purchase the 44 Grafton St. building pending due diligence...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Hot Dog Safari returns for another delicious day
WORCESTER, Mass. — The race was on this weekend to find the best hot dog in Worcester County. For the 11th time, a hungry and eager group took part in the Worcester Hot Dog Safari Saturday. People received scorecards and were asked to sample hot dogs from six locations...
Changes to Worcester's Parking Pay Station App Start Monday
WORCESTER - Effective Monday, people parking in Worcester will no longer be able to use the ParkBoston app on their smartphones to pay for parking. ParkBoston has changed vendors and that means people will no longer be able to use it as a means of paying for parking in Worcester. Parkers will need to download the Passport app for all mobile-based parking transactions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center
WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
Massachusetts in need of rain due to critical drought
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details of where we stand and our next rain chances.
I-Team: Plan to clean air around Millis cement plant gives neighbors hope
MILLIS - Under new pressure from state environmental officials, a concrete plant in Millis has a plan to clear the air. Neighbors credit WBZ's I-Team for calling attention to the issue."As the crow flies, those piles…are not that far," said Rusty Cushman pointing across the street from his home. Behind a tree line, are piles of material, that neighbors say, leave a coat of dust all over their property when the wind blows a certain way. When the I-Team first reported on the problem in June, Tresca Brothers Concrete, Sand, and Gravel said the dust could be from other sources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Relax With a Private Spa and Sauna Inside of This Inexpensive Cabin in Massachusetts
Yes, you read the headline correctly. There is a personal, infrared sauna inside of cabin that you can camp in for pretty cheap. Let's say camping is not your thing. I am talking ground, tent, bugs, etc. Then "glamping" is certainly for you. The difference? Glamping is typically easier, usually...
westernmassnews.com
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
Critical drought conditions brings water restrictions to some communities
State environmental officials have upgrade the Connecticut River Valley region to a level three, or "critical" drought, and more local communities are issuing water restrictions as a result.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
spectrumnews1.com
Main South Business Association gives away free backpaks and haircuts at 'Back to School Fiesta'
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Main South Business Association held its Back to School Fiesta Monday at YMCA’s Fuller Family Park in Worcester. The event included free haircuts, backpacks, music and art. The MSBA also held a raffle for a chance to win an eclectic scooter, iPad, and an apple watch.
Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
Cardiac Cat Stays a Second Night, Startling Hotel Guest
Tiffany Hughes says her cat is trained to warn her when she needs to take medication for a cardiac-related condition. According to the manager at the Bedford Plaza Hotel, the cat can also instigate a heart attack. Hughes, her boyfriend, and the trained therapy cat named Orzo checked into the...
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
Comments / 4