Branching out: City’s urban forestry team works behind the scenes to keep Carmel green
Behind the 33,000 street trees maintained by the City of Carmel, there is an urban forestry department planning and caring for the city’s urban landscape. Daren Mindham, Carmel’s principal urban forester, said his primary job responsibilities are taking care of the trees and reviewing development plans in light of their impact on the city.
Cooper House seeks to raise $100K during fundraiser
A Noblesville nonprofit organization that works with families who have children involved with the Indiana Dept. of Child Services wants to raise $100,000 during an upcoming fundraiser. The Cooper House will host the second “Bright as the Noonday Soirée” from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lucas Estate...
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation to hold second public input meeting on development of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will hold a second meeting to gather public input on development of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park. The in-person meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Wilfong Pavilion, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy., in Founder’s Park. The meeting may be attended virtually by registering at ccpr.formstack.com/forms/thomas_marcuccilli_public_open_house?mc_cid=26a95bf863&mc_eid=UNIQID.
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
Give Hope Ride set for Labor Day
This year’s Give Hope Ride benefiting the YMCA of Fishers is set for Sept. 5. Cyclists can choose either the short route (20 miles), the medium route (44 miles) or the long route (63 miles). The registration fee is $45 per cyclist, and larger groups may inquire about discounts.
Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers
Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
Noblesville hires firm to study feasibility of learning center
Noblesville has approved a contract with an architecture and interior design firm to explore the feasibility of a proposed innovation learning center. The city recently entered into an agreement for an amount not to exceed $40,000 with Luminaut, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and operates in Indianapolis under the name Luminaut | Rowland. The city, which had already budgeted money for the project, intends to use the information that Luminaut gathers to determine if the type of facility is an investment that warrants further exploration, said Andrew Murray, director of economic development.
Flanner Buchanan honors ‘Little BB’ for outstanding hospitality
Loved ones of Jill Canady gathered June 24 at the Zionsville Flanner Buchanan funeral home to celebrate her life. At the service, Canady’s grandson, Benjamin Brockman, 7, took it upon himself to greet each visitor at the door – even though he wasn’t asked to. He was...
Saddle up: Agape Therapeutic Riding fundraises for move to Noblesville
After nearly 30 years of operating at its Cicero location, Agape Therapeutic Riding is moving to Noblesville. Executive Director Stephanie Amick said the move will allow more room for the nonprofit to grow. Agape is a therapeutic riding center that offers services for individuals with disabilities starting at age 4....
Westfield council OKs appropriation for library
City officials in Westfield have signaled their support to appropriate more than $1.9 million as part of a project involving a new Westfield Washington Public Library building. The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Aug. 8 meeting to approve $1,942,500 in funding for the library, which plans to build...
Whitestown launches annual Bike with a Cop
The third annual Bike with a Cop sponsored by the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Dept. is in full swing. The first ride was in mid-June. Organized by the Bike Patrol, the program creates an opportunity for officers to interact and build relationships with community youth. “It allows local kids to interact...
City of Westfield receives seven bids for Grand Park
The city of Westfield has received seven bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex, although the identities of bidders will remain under wraps for now. The Westfield Redevelopment Commission, which owns the complex, released a request for proposals in March seeking companies interested in purchasing Grand Park or operating the campus through a public-private partnership. Two appraisals were received by the city earlier this month.
New five-story building proposed for Fishers
Alboher Development Co. and Birkla Investment Group LLC announced Aug. 5 their proposal to build a five-story building at 116th Street and Municipal Drive near the new Nickel Plate Trail. The development will feature 36 condominiums that will sell for between $600,000 and $1 million. There will also be a...
Carmel in brief — August 16, 2022
Judge appointed – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 9 announced Stephenie K. Gookins as his appointment to the Hamilton County Superior Court. Gookins succeeds Judge Gail Bardach who retired July 1, 2022. Gookins is a partner in the law firm of Terry & Gookins and has been in private practice in Hamilton County since 2000. Additionally, she has served as a public defender in various Hamilton County courts for the past 21 years. Gookins received a bachelor of science from Indiana University and a law degree from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law. Gookins will be sworn in as the judge of the Hamilton County Superior Court on a date to be determined.
Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act
Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally. “We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”
Current Road Construction
Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. A roundabout is under construction at 116th Street. Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue. Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard. Expected completion: Fall. Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road. Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will...
Night & Day diversions – August 16, 2022
“Escape to Margaritaville” starts Aug. 18 and runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Carmel Community Players presents “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment, the Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont” runs through Aug. 21 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.
GreekFest to return for first time since before pandemic
The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival returns with some changes this year. This is the first GreekFest since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, GreekEats was held instead during the normal weekend of GreekFest because of the pandemic. The food was pre-ordered and picked up, and there were a few dance performances.
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
