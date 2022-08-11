Read full article on original website
Main South Business Association gives away free backpaks and haircuts at 'Back to School Fiesta'
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Main South Business Association held its Back to School Fiesta Monday at YMCA’s Fuller Family Park in Worcester. The event included free haircuts, backpacks, music and art. The MSBA also held a raffle for a chance to win an eclectic scooter, iPad, and an apple watch.
Proposed expansion of Court Square Urban Renewal Plan will include 192 acres in Springfield’s downtown
SPRINGFIELD — City councilors will take up later this month a proposal to expand the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan to include a total of 192 acres. New neighborhoods added could include the “blast zone” site of the 2012 gas explosion on Worthington Street and an area that includes the troubled Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse at 50 State St.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia says community needs to be held accountable for illegal dumping
HOLYOKE, Mass. - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is going into neighborhoods in his community and asking residents to be more accountable when it comes to illegal dumping. On Monday Garcia took photos of trash in the city and posted the locations on his Facebook page asking for more commitment from property owners.
Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The third annual Fairview neighborhood tag sale took place behind the Chicopee Walmart Sunday. All proceeds from the tag sale benefitted Lorraine’s Soup kitchen in Chicopee. Event organizers told Western Mass News that they were overwhelmed by the support received from residents. “That’s how we keep...
Indian Independence Day celebration held in Springfield
A once in a lifetime celebration for families from India who've made a home here in western Massachusetts took place Sunday in Springfield.
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Consumers still taking advantage of Massachusetts Tax Free weekend even with some items on backorder
Massachusetts tax free weekend is now underway meaning that shopper's are able to spend without worry of the state's 6.25 percent sales tax.
Worcester Hot Dog Safari returns for another delicious day
WORCESTER, Mass. — The race was on this weekend to find the best hot dog in Worcester County. For the 11th time, a hungry and eager group took part in the Worcester Hot Dog Safari Saturday. People received scorecards and were asked to sample hot dogs from six locations...
UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center
WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
Effects of drought conditions can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts is under critical drought conditions and the effects can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester. Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, said areas like the Cascades Waterfall in the city are completely dried up. He said the amount of water changes over the course of the year, but there is almost always some water flowing. This year, it's driest he's seen it.
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
John Boyle O’Reilly Club hosts its 23th Annual Irish Fleadh
It ain’t all tin whistles, concertinas and bodhrans anymore, yet the most authentic Irish music around could be found at the 23rd annual John Boyle O’Reilly Club’s Irish Fleadh held Saturday on the club grounds on Progress Avenue. Seven acts brought the flavor and lilt of traditional...
Downton Valley bed and breakfast home offers all-women resort for rest and relaxation
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - The Downton Valley all-women's bed & breakfast home in Northampton operates with a goal of giving women their own place to relax and unplug. Co-owners and Innkeepers Lisa Lippiello and Bonnie Sachs created the all-women's resort in 2021 after the couple noticed the lack of lesbian and women-only spaces in their community.
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
East Hartford Barbershop to Give Students Free Back-to-School Haircuts
An East Harford barbershop is offering a seat in their chairs before students find a seat at their desks. With school right around the corner, Exclusive Cuts Barbershop is helping youth in East Hartford transition back to school with a fresh, new look. It's part of a program to get...
Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain calls for “deep dive” into workplace injuries, compensation
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain wants a comprehensive study to identify “root causes” of municipal employees’ workplace injuries. The councilor hoped an examination could result in fewer injuries, lost work hours and savings for taxpayers. Jourdain, speaking on Friday, also addressed a recent Law Department...
Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of Symphony Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
Hampden DA accidental poisoning forum at Ludlow High School
Since 2019, the number of opioid overdose deaths in people ages 15 to 24 has increased by 37 percent.
Westfield residents react to ‘Swatting’ incident in downtown Friday night
There was an incident in Westfield last night involving an alleged armed suspect. For a while the green at Park Square was locked down as police searched the area.
