WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The third annual Fairview neighborhood tag sale took place behind the Chicopee Walmart Sunday. All proceeds from the tag sale benefitted Lorraine’s Soup kitchen in Chicopee. Event organizers told Western Mass News that they were overwhelmed by the support received from residents. “That’s how we keep...
CHICOPEE, MA
WUPE

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Hot Dog Safari returns for another delicious day

WORCESTER, Mass. — The race was on this weekend to find the best hot dog in Worcester County. For the 11th time, a hungry and eager group took part in the Worcester Hot Dog Safari Saturday. People received scorecards and were asked to sample hot dogs from six locations...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center

WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Effects of drought conditions can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts is under critical drought conditions and the effects can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester. Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, said areas like the Cascades Waterfall in the city are completely dried up. He said the amount of water changes over the course of the year, but there is almost always some water flowing. This year, it's driest he's seen it.
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NBC Connecticut

East Hartford Barbershop to Give Students Free Back-to-School Haircuts

An East Harford barbershop is offering a seat in their chairs before students find a seat at their desks. With school right around the corner, Exclusive Cuts Barbershop is helping youth in East Hartford transition back to school with a fresh, new look. It's part of a program to get...
westernmassnews.com

Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of Symphony Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

