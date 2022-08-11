ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

wtmj.com

The Mall is back in Court

What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
wpr.org

UW System proposes statewide tuition waiver program for low-income students

Some University of Wisconsin-System students from low-income families will have their tuition and fees waived under a new initiative announced by UW System President Jay Rothman. The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will waive remaining costs not covered by financial aid for students from families with incomes below $62,000 per year beginning...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kenosha kid featured in Times Square

KENOSHA, Wis. — Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: 2 sentenced after fleeing to Puerto Rico

KENOSHA, Wis. - A man and woman arrested in Puerto Rico for a 2019 Kenosha shooting have now both been sentenced for the crime – one of them to life in prison. Alex Delgado-Cintron, 24, and Maria Patino, 40, were wanted in connection to the deadly shooting; one man was killed and another was injured another on Dec. 5, 2019.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found

A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.

