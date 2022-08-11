Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reid Epstein: New York Times Reporter’s Disgraceful False Reporting About a Milwaukee Cop
“May Officer Michael Lutz rest in peace, and may Reid Epstein take his biased road show somewhere else and stay away from reporting on Wisconsin. Minimally, you should question every single fact he asserts.”. New York Times’ reporter Reid Epstein is trying to insert himself into the Wisconsin governor’s race...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County voter turnout hits 36 percent, favors runner-up in attorney general contest | Local News
RACINE — Voter turnout in Tuesday’s party primaries shows that Racine County voters followed some — but not all — trends that decided key statewide races. Countywide turnout among Democrats, Republicans and other parties totaled 40,017, or about 36 percent of the county’s 111,713 registered voters.
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
wuwm.com
Proposed youth correctional facility in Milwaukee has support of mayor, but not all in neighborhood
The Milwaukee Common Council held a special meeting Friday morning, voting 11-1 in favor of a resolution that supports a 32-bed youth correctional facility on the city's northwest side. Ald. Milele Coggs was the single vote against the facility. Before the vote, Ald. Robert Bauman said, "Our approval today does...
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
wpr.org
UW System proposes statewide tuition waiver program for low-income students
Some University of Wisconsin-System students from low-income families will have their tuition and fees waived under a new initiative announced by UW System President Jay Rothman. The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will waive remaining costs not covered by financial aid for students from families with incomes below $62,000 per year beginning...
RNC in 2024 is going to be a 3 ring circus, the world will be focused strictly on Milwaukee for that week
Bookmark or save this post and remind me in 2 years, let's compare notes.from perfect_square. Just some perspective… I Lived in Cleveland during the last RNC convention and everyone was predicting the whole city to go full Thunderdome. It was fine. I was one of the “OMG NOOOO” people. It wasn’t that bad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
CBS 58
Ukrainian family finds shelter from war in U.S. thanks to Wisconsin friends
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Ukrainian family has found shelter from the war, in Waukesha, all thanks to a group of friends. Oleksandr Bochkov shared his family's journey from Ukraine to the United States with CBS 58. "Just a normal, simple life, but in one day, everything changed," Bochkov...
Milwaukee's The Hop streetcar extension loses out on federal grant
Proponents hoped the $33 million extension would be included in the latest round of transportation awards from the federal government. But it didn't make the cut.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
WISN
Kenosha kid featured in Times Square
KENOSHA, Wis. — Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: 2 sentenced after fleeing to Puerto Rico
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man and woman arrested in Puerto Rico for a 2019 Kenosha shooting have now both been sentenced for the crime – one of them to life in prison. Alex Delgado-Cintron, 24, and Maria Patino, 40, were wanted in connection to the deadly shooting; one man was killed and another was injured another on Dec. 5, 2019.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
