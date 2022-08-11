Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Your clothes could soon be a limitless battery source to juice-up wearables
We have a limitless resource in the form of energy on the planet and in the universe. Keeping it within the realms of planet earth, for the time being, researchers around the world have long been on the lookout for alternative sources of energy that capture energy from the most unusual resources.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
yankodesign.com
This modernized instant camera folds down compact when not in use
According to a forecast by the Verified Market Research team, the global Polaroid market is slated to increase significantly during the time period 2021-2028. Cultural icons like David Hockney, Andy Warhol and Ansel Adams have pushed the technical limits of the playful camera; and in the current era, it’s paying much dividend.
yankodesign.com
This origami-style fashionable helmet folds flat like paper to be stored conveniently in the backpack
Foldable helmets have grown into a trend we’re constantly following – as helmets become necessary for bikers and electric kickboarders in almost all countries across the globe – yet nothing really tends to stick to the mind as a definite solution. As a biker, you would have seen this helmet that collapses in two halves to save space or this one that folds to a 50 percent smaller size than the original volume.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Review: The Hisense U6H Is a Budget TV That Goes Way Above and Beyond
Buying a new TV doesn’t always have to cost astronomical amounts of dough. A step below top names like Samsung, LG, and Sony are the mid- and entry-level titans of affordable flat-screen TVs, with respected names like Vizio, TCL, and the focus of today’s review, Hisense. Seeing a prolific rise in the world of budget-priced sets, Hisense produces bright and powerful LED sets with respectable specs and a medley of awesome features to round out the user experience. New to 2022, I was able to play around with the 65-inch Hisense U6H TV, and I walked away from my weeks of demoing...
insideevs.com
Magicycle’s Commuter E-Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Urban Mobility
As technology advances, the prices of electric bicycles have dropped drastically, while in contrast, their features have become more premium and impressive. Of course, this is also attributed to the outsourcing of production to countries like China. Unsurprisingly, many new manufacturers have sprung up from China, and are now taking the budget-focused e-bike segment by storm.
Autoblog
Apple makes a CarPlay for more vehicle data
It’s hard to imagine now that Apple CarPlay is in 98% of new vehicles, but when the feature was first introduced in 2014 automakers worried about the data Apple – and Google with Android Auto – would be able to access. German automakers in particular expressed alarm and Toyota held off adding CarPlay until the 2019 model year, and Android Auto in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV wins big at the EISA awards
Sony’s next-gen Sony A95K 4K TV has taken home the big prize at this year’s EISA Home Theatre & Display awards. The flagship for the Sony 2022 TV range picked up the award for ‘Best Premium OLED TV’, beating off strong competition from Samsung's S95B QD-OLED TV which was named runner-up.
generalaviationnews.com
Alternator Coupling Tool Kit enhanced
Approach Aviation has introduced an enhanced set of patent-pending tools designed for proper installation, removal, and testing of alternator drive couplings on Continental engines. The company’s first tool kit, ADCKIT1, supported Continental IO-520/550 engines. The new kit, ADCKIT2, adds support for alternator drive coupling inspection and installation on Continental C-75/85/90/115/125/145,...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This $3,200 electric truck might be the next Chinese EV I need to buy
When it comes to fun-sized electric trucks, there’s just nowhere else to look but China’s fantastically weird Alibaba collection. Those engineers must spend night and day dreaming up the wildest electric vehicles that can be built for the absolute lowest rock-bottom price. And this week we’ve landed on another doozy for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week entry: A cheap electric dump truck.
CARS・
Get a New TV From Amazon in Time for the Next Race Weekend
The Drive - Robert BaconSave up to 50 percent on TVs from LG, Sony, TCL, and Hisense.
Comments / 0