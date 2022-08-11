Missoula Co. fire protection agencies raise fire danger level to ‘extreme’

Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Law enforcement seeking alleged Missoula Pre-release Center escapee
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from Missoula Pre-release Center Monday. The Missoula Correctional Services said in a release Corwin Way, 21, was last seen signing out to go to work Monday at 3 p.m. He is described as having a medium build, 5-foot-11,...
montanarightnow.com
Update on wildfires in the Bitterroot National Forest
HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest. Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones. The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail...
montanarightnow.com
Gas explosion near Lolo hospitalizes, severely burns one person
MISSOULA, Mont. - At 11:07 PM on 8/15/2022, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to 15505 Manor Blvd just South of Lolo for a basement on fire with someone still inside with burns. A few minutes later, 911 operators advised fire units responding that everyone was able to get out of the house and reported one occupant having severe burns.
montanarightnow.com
Black bear encounter reported near Washington-Grizzly Stadium
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Monday August 15th, 2022 at approximately 06:00 hours, UMPD received a report of a large black bear just north of Washington Grizzly Stadium near the Kim Williams Trail. UM Police responded to the report and were not able to locate the bear, however there were several reports. The bear was not acting aggressively at the time of the sighting. Montana Fish and Game officials were advised.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
From a Missoula-kid journalist to longest serving mayor, the community remembers John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - After the city of Missoula announced John Engen passed away Monday morning, the community began to remember its longest serving mayor who grew up in the place where he would eventually lead. Mayor John Engen was first elected in 2005. After he was sworn in in 2006,...
montanarightnow.com
Person taken into custody for attempted kidnapping at Western Montana Fair
A child was grabbed and picked up at the Western Montana Fair by suspect male, Robert Price. Price began to run with the child in his arms. Price was pursued and set the child down. Law enforcement took Price into custody. The attempted kidnapping occurred on August 12, 2022, when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.
montanarightnow.com
Free Cycles hoping to invest in a more safer, accessible music area
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoulians are used to cruising into Free Cycles for a set of new wheels, but now their goal is to pack this house for riders to cruise to a new beat. With a new opportunity presenting itself, Free Cycles is hoping to invest in their music niche from sound to improve the building to make it safer and more accessible for everyone. As they've seen in the last several years, music and bike riding go hand in hand in the Garden City.
Comments / 0