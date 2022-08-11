Read full article on original website
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call
The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That’s according to Robert Shiller.
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber prices traded lower again Friday amid continued signs of a housing-market cooldown. Prices fell as much as 5%, to $474 per thousand board foot. Lumber is extending losses that hit a new record low for the year earlier in the week. Lumber plummeted Friday, extending losses that marked a...
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most
Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
The nation's largest homebuilder says more buyers are cancelling deals amid growing real-estate market pessimism
The nation's largest homebuilder said 24% of its contracts fell through in its recent quarter. Homebuyers have been pulling back in the face of higher mortgage rates and market uncertainty. To counter the slowdown, homebuilders are offering more incentives and reducing their production.
Homebuyers Are Fleeing These 10 Cities — Here's Where They Want to Move Now
The housing market may be cooling off, but that doesn’t mean buyers can afford homes where they live. Sometimes, the only way to find a home that fits your budget is to pick up and move. That's exactly what many people are doing: As home prices continue to rise...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
When Will the Housing Market Crash?
Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
Say goodbye to bidding wars: the number of homes on the market just spiked at a record pace
The US supply of active home listings surged 30.7% in the year through July, Realtor.com said. That marked the third straight month of record-breaking inventory growth. Housing market activity has quickly cooled as soaring mortgage rates crush buyer demand. In just one year, the story of the US housing market...
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.
Bubble expert Jeremy Grantham predicts a huge decline in stocks, tears into bitcoin, and slams the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Jeremy Grantham expects stocks to fall much lower before the market reaches a bottom. The GMO cofounder warned the the multiasset bubble in the US is extremely dangerous. Grantham panned bitcoin, slammed the Fed, and said Tesla stock hit a "silly price" in January. Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on...
