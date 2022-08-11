Read full article on original website
See how Conroe ISD campuses performed in 2021-22 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings
The Texas Education Agency has released 2021-21 accountability ratings for districts statewide. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released statewide accountability ratings of school districts for the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 15. Conroe ISD was given a ‘B’ rating, scoring an 89 out of 100 possible points. A...
For the first time in three years, TEA releases A-F ratings for Texas schools
The Texas Education Agency eliminated D and F rankings for the 2021-22 school year, instead deeming these schools "not rated." This gives schools some extra time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. (Courtesy Texas Education Agency) For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education...
How local school boards function in Texas, how to get involved
School boards provide local governance of their school districts and can only take action by a majority vote at public meetings. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Public school board members in Texas are unpaid volunteers elected to their positions by voters living in the communities they serve. School boards provide local governance of their school districts and can only take action by a majority vote at public meetings.
See how each Cy-Fair ISD school was rated in the 2021-22 A-F accountability system
Texas Education Agency has released 2021-21 accountability ratings for districts statewide. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-22 accountability ratings for school districts across the state Aug. 15. Cy-Fair ISD received an A for the 2021-22 school year with 90 out of 100 possible points. According to...
Texas ranks 45th in the nation for overall child well-being, new data shows
Eleven percent of Texas children did not have health insurance between 2016 and 2020, which was more than twice the national rate of 5%. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texas is one of the lowest-ranked states in the nation for the well-being of children, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Pearland ISD aims to correct declining student attendance numbers caused by pandemic
Attendance numbers across three area school districts, along with state figures, showed attendance took a fall during the 2021-22 school year. (Jesus Verastegui/Community Impact Newspaper) As enrollment declines, Pearland ISD and districts across the state aim to increase the percentage of students who show up to class by focusing on...
Q&A: How vehicle, gas prices are affecting Houston commuters, economy
Greater Houston area residents may be seeing more of their monthly expenses go toward transportation costs. (Nathan Colbert/Community Impact Newspaper) Greater Houston-area residents may be seeing more of their monthly expenses going toward transportation costs among the rising cost of vehicles due to low inventory and rising interest rates, a spike in gas prices starting earlier this year and a slight uptick in auto insurance premiums.
Houston Association of Realtors: Single-family home stock replenishes as market slows for fourth consecutive month
A River Oaks home in Houston is up for rent at 5,219 square feet. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Sales of single-family homes in the Houston area declined for the fourth consecutive month in July, according to an Aug. 10 market update from the Houston Association of Realtors. Total active...
