How local school boards function in Texas, how to get involved

School boards provide local governance of their school districts and can only take action by a majority vote at public meetings. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Public school board members in Texas are unpaid volunteers elected to their positions by voters living in the communities they serve. School boards provide local governance of their school districts and can only take action by a majority vote at public meetings.
Q&A: How vehicle, gas prices are affecting Houston commuters, economy

Greater Houston area residents may be seeing more of their monthly expenses go toward transportation costs. (Nathan Colbert/Community Impact Newspaper) Greater Houston-area residents may be seeing more of their monthly expenses going toward transportation costs among the rising cost of vehicles due to low inventory and rising interest rates, a spike in gas prices starting earlier this year and a slight uptick in auto insurance premiums.
