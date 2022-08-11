Fresh off the release of Drillmatic — Heart vs. Mind, his eleventh solo studio album, The Game sat down with Billboard to discuss his new record, TikTok, his dream collaborators, and his creative process. Joined by Hit-Boy, the album’s Grammy-winning executive producer, the pair explained how they “decided it was time for a Game and Hit-Boy album.” Drillmatic is The Game’s first album since 2019’s Born 2 Rap. “He motivated me, got me all the way out the house,” The Game said of his creative partnership with Hit-Boy. “I don’t do no rapper stuff, but everything that I am and everything that I got...

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO