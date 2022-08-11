Read full article on original website
Warner Music and Lee Daniels Formally Announce Joint Venture
The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which won a Grammy at the 2022 awards, was the venture's first project. Warner Recorded Music and director, writer and producer Lee Daniels formally announced a joint venture covering music projects globally today (Aug. 16). The venture’s first project actually came out last year, as the soundtrack to the Daniels-directed film The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which starred Andra Day and earned her a nomination for best actress at the Academy Awards and a win for best actress in a motion picture, drama at the Golden Globes. The soundtrack, released by Warner Records — which has also released all of Day’s recorded music to date — won a Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media as well.
Monti Olson Joins Litmus Music as President
Litmus Music announced on Tuesday (August 15) that Monti Olson will join as president. His hire follows the venture’s recent launch, with $500 million to spend on catalogs through the backing of Carlyle Global Credit. Like Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll, the veteran music executives leading Litmus, Olson has...
Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Maneskin Added as 2022 VMAs Performers
Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Måneskin have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Lizzo is set to perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her second major-label studio album Special, which recently entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The song, the follow-up to her No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smash “About Damn Time,” has so far reached No. 84 on that chart. Lizzo is up for four awards this year,...
Wack 100 Calls Blacc Sam ‘Selfish’ for Demanding Nipsey Hussle Song Be Removed From ‘Drillmatic’ (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/14, 3:57 p.m. ET: Wack 100 is accusing Nipsey Hussle’s brother Blacc Sam of removing the late rapper’s verse from The Game’s newest album during crunch time. Others are calling the claim farfetched. When the list of collaborators for Game’s project was released, Nipsey’s camp checked...
Here Are All the Hot 100 Records That Drake Has (And Hasn’t) Broken
Every new Drake release brings its share of Billboard chart history, and his new collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, “Staying Alive,” is no different. Earlier this year, he became the first solo male in history to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously twice, thanks to his latest LP Honestly, Nevermind and its single “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage. Now, he secures the honor of the artist with the most top five hits in Hot 100 history, with 30, as DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” on which he and Lil Baby are featured, debuts at No. 5 on...
Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Scores Second Week Atop Billboard Hot 100
Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” banks a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after the song became her eighth leader on the list. Concurrently, two team-ups by three stars each debut in the Hot 100’s top 10: DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, at No. 5, and benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg‘s “Bad Decisions,” at No. 10. Among other feats, the former – which premieres atop the Streaming Songs chart and updates the Bee Gees’ 1970s disco classic – is Drake’s record-breaking 30th top five Hot 100 hit and his...
Lunay’s Sound Keeps Evolving with Age
Lunay’s youthful charisma and catchy melodies make him one to watch, and as the new releases keep flowing, fans are on the edge of their seats anticipating what’s to come next from the breakout urbano star. El Niño, the Puerto Rican artist’s sophomore album, released in May 2021, captures the sonic evolution of the young star’s transition from boyhood to manhood, exploring ballads, rap, and perreo hits, featuring cameos from Anitta, Chanell, and Zion (of Zion y Lennox) to name a few. Honda and Billboard teamed up to highlight the rising star and his growing catalog, to create a unique stage...
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much She Paid Future for “Pressurelicious” Verse
Megan Thee Stallion dropped some serious dough to secure a Future verse. During a recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston rapper spoke about her hit single “Pressurelicious” and how she ultimately convinced Hendrix to appear on the cut. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right?...
Svika Pick, Prolific Israeli Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 72
Svika Pick, a pillar of Israel’s music industry who gained international attention after his song won the Eurovision Song Contest, has died. He was 72. Pick, known as “the Maestro” in Israeli pop circles, was a singer, composer and prolific songwriter who penned dozens of No. 1 hits. After news of his death broke Sunday, Israeli radio stations cut off regular programming to broadcast his music. Pick’s catchy pop songs, stretching as far back as the 1970s, became a soundtrack of the nation. He began his career on stage with a role in the musical Hair and throughout the decades became a mainstay...
The Game & Hit-Boy Discuss the Inspirations Behind ‘Drillmatic,’ Reveal Dream Collaborators
Fresh off the release of Drillmatic — Heart vs. Mind, his eleventh solo studio album, The Game sat down with Billboard to discuss his new record, TikTok, his dream collaborators, and his creative process. Joined by Hit-Boy, the album’s Grammy-winning executive producer, the pair explained how they “decided it was time for a Game and Hit-Boy album.” Drillmatic is The Game’s first album since 2019’s Born 2 Rap. “He motivated me, got me all the way out the house,” The Game said of his creative partnership with Hit-Boy. “I don’t do no rapper stuff, but everything that I am and everything that I got...
Maren Morris & Zedd Tease a Follow-Up to ‘The Middle’
Is a new Maren Morris and Zedd collab on the way? The country singer and dance producer seemed to indicate that possibility on social media this weekend, where they both teased that a follow-up to their 2018 pop earworm “The Middle” (with Grey) might just be in the works. “Round 2?” Morris wrote Saturday (Aug. 13) on Twitter, where she shared a photo of the pair. “Should we do it again?” Zedd asked in his own tweet, sharing the same picture. “The Middle” was a hit on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, where it held strong at No. 1 for an impressive 33 weeks....
Powered by TikTok, Eliza Rose’s ‘B.O.T.A’ Blooms on U.K. Chart Blast
Give it time, and Eliza Rose just might be the baddest of them all. The London-based DJ, vocalist and radio host is flying on the U.K. chart blast with “B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All),” which was sent into the Top 10 last Friday (Aug. 12) after it blew-up on TikTok.Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of the new chart title, the empowering dance anthem lifts 10-4. At the top of the First Look chart is LF System’s “Afraid To Feel,” which is on track for a seventh consecutive week at the summit, while George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass”...
LF System’s ‘Afraid to Feel’ Enters Week 6 Atop U.K. Singles Chart
LF System feels like a champion for another week, as the Scottish electronic production duo extends its chart reign with “Afraid to Feel” (via Warner Records).The disco-chaneling tune has now led the Official U.K. Singles Chart for six unbroken weeks, and it’s again the most-streamed single in the country, racking up more than 5.5 million plays, the OCC reports. “Afraid to Feel” holds off Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” (Columbia) which stays at No. 2 in its eighth week, for its equal best position. With its runner-up finish, Beyonce again misses out on a chart double as her LP Renaissance enters...
Beyonce Extends U.K. Chart Reign With ‘Renaissance’
Beyonce is still bossing the U.K. albums chart with Renaissance (Interscope/Parkwood Entertainment). The U.S. superstar singer enters a second consecutive week at No. 1 with her seventh and latest album, to stave off the challenge of Eminem and his latest hits compilation, Curtain Call 2 (Interscope).Bey’s hit new collection becomes her first since 2011’s 4 to spend more than a single week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, the OCC reports; 4 reigned for a total of two cycles. Renaissance is Beyonce’s fourth U.K. chart-topping solo LP following Dangerously In Love (from 2003), 4, and Lemonade (2016). The...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Back at No. 1 for Eighth Week on Billboard 200 Chart
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti bounces back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 20) for an eighth nonconsecutive week on top, as the set rises from No. 2 with 108,800 equivalent album units earned (up 4%) in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 11, according to Luminate. Also debuting in the new top 10 on the Billboard 200: YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto and Eminem’s second greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call 2. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent...
Olivia Rodrigo to Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Olivia Rodrigo will get to pay the ultimate tribute to one of her musical icons on Sept. 24 when she inducts Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. As part of the induction, Alessia Cara and JP Saxe will perform some of Morissette’s most beloved songs along with Ruby Waters. “I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on,” Rodrigo said in a statement about the galvanizing impact of Morissette’s music on her. “I heard ‘Perfect,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God...
Hip-Hop Avengers Unite! Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Epic Studio Pic Sparks Excitement
Someone must have hit the rap Bat Signal, because on Monday night (Aug. 15) hip-hop’s ultimate superstar trio assembled in the studio for an epic pic that sent fans into a frenzy. “Just a few bros.. hangin out,” Eminem captioned the snap of himself sandwiched between Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. And while the triple G.O.A.T. image didn’t come with any further explanation of what the rap icons are cooking up, it did amp up speculation that they might be working on tracks for Dre’s legendarily long-in-the-works Detox album. Earlier this year, Snoop, Dre and Em shared the stage with Mary J....
Bella Poarch Talks ‘Living Hell,’ Shares the Secret to the Perfect TikTok
Bella Poarch has the most-liked video on TikTok, with her bubbly lip-sync to Millie B’s “M to the B” garnering more than 58 million likes. Her music career is proving to be equally as successful, as her viral debut single “Build a B*tch” has notched 412 million views. “I wasn’t expecting my first music video to blow up like that. I’m very grateful,” she tells Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly in a new interview. The 25-year-old star released her third single, “Living Hell,” on Thursday (Aug. 11), and the song delves into her internal struggles. “‘Living Hell’ is about the toxic relationship I have with...
Zayn Revisits His One Direction Days, Singing ‘Night Changes’ in New Video
ZAYN appears to be getting a little nostalgic, posting a 30-second black-and-white video of himself singing One Direction‘s 2014 single “Night Changes” on Monday night (Aug. 15) to Instagram. The ballad was released as the second single from the group’s fourth studio album Four in November 2014 — just four months ahead of Zayn Malik’s surprise departure from the boy band in March 2015. It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a top 20 hit on the Pop Airplay chart. Malik is a co-writer on the song alongside all his 1D bandmates, as well as Jamie Scott,...
Migos’ Quavo & Takeoff Sit Down for First Interview As a Duo: ‘The Chemistry Is the Same’
And then there were two. In an exclusive interview with Rap Radar, the podcast’s first episode since its addition to Interval Presents, the new in-house podcast network from Warner Music Group, Quavo and Takeoff sit down for their first formal conversation as a duo. According to Quavo, “the chemistry is the same” when it comes to recording music as a duo without Offset. “The chemistry has been there since day one, so we just … easily bounce off,” Takeoff added. Hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller, the new episode of Rap Radar is set to debut on Aug. 18. Both members of...
