UPDATE: Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks courts to allow ban on abortions at 6 weeks to go into effect

Nurses strike vote set for today (Monday) for nurses in portions of Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--The 15,000 member Minnesota Nurses Association is voting today (Monday) on whether to strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports at a date to-be-determined, if contract negotiations remain stalemated. M-N-A union President Mary Turner says chronic staffing shortages endanger patient safety and put Minnesota on the verge of a health crisis with nurses leaving the bedside. Executives at Methodist, North Memorial, Fairview, and Children’s hospitals say they’re disappointed nurses’ union leadership “has rushed into their strike authorization vote and continues to reject our offer of an outside mediator.”
Iowa State Fair’s Big Boar Contest has only 2 entries amid soaring inflation, heat
Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford owned by Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won the Big Boar Contest on Aug. 11. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) It’s possible that the cost to feed giant pigs was too much. Or maybe the summer’s unrelenting heat made...
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers
Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (one, two, seven, nine, twenty-one)
Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center has issued their 8 to 14 Day Outlook for the period August 22 to 28, 2022. They say to expect above average temperatures during the period across the Upper Midwest including here in Minnesota. In addition, they say that the period will see below normal precipitation during the period.
