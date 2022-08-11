A corn crop is affected by drought in the Rio Grande Valley. August 15, 2022 - If you lived in Texas in 2011, this summer’s record heat and dry conditions may bring back memories of what resulted in the worst one-year drought on record in parts of the state. Texans may wonder what is being done to plan for the state’s water supply if a drought of that extent, or worse, were to happen again.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO