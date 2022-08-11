Read full article on original website
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I know that it is a bit early to start thinking about snow, but to quote the show "Game of Thrones" "winter is coming." Yes, winter may be a few seasons away, but nonetheless, it will ultimately be here before we know it.
Monsoon rain continues for the Southwest as warmer temperatures are forecast for parts of the West and Southeast. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest details.
Hervé Trentin, a 34-year veteran of the Gironde fire department, stood on the edge of a charred section of forest wiping tears from his cheeks. It was the second time he had cried that morning. "I'm sorry," he said, composing himself. "This is our forest. It is heart-breaking to...
The weekend weather will be cool and pleasant in the northern US. The following week, low pressure slowly moves through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. On Saturday, there will be pleasant conditions and mostly sunny skies with low humidity and highs of 80 degrees. Lows on Saturday night will be 54...
