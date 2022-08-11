ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Picayune Item

Reeves appoints Stockstill to Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Chris Stockstill of Picayune to serve on the Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi. “The Mississippi Veterans Home Purchase Board, (VHPB) located in Pearl, Mississippi is a six-member board and an Executive Director, that represents each of the old Congressional Districts of Mississippi, with one member at large. All members must be veterans with backgrounds in banking or mortgages, real estate, homebuilding, or business. All 6 members are appointed by the Governor and are vetted through confirmation hearings with the State Senate’s Veteran Affairs Committee.
Picayune Item

Mississippi Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

Last week, it was announced that the State of Mississippi is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 Attorneys General to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Picayune Item

School’s back in session! Drivers reminded to stay alert

JACKSON ― School bells are ringing across Mississippi signaling the start of another school year. As students and teachers settle in after the summer break, the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents reminds drivers to follow all traffic laws in school zones and around school buses. According to the National...
Picayune Item

Pedestrian Killed in St. Helena Parish Crash

Greensburg – This morning, shortly after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Damarius Melvin of Greensburg. The preliminary investigation...
GREENSBURG, LA

