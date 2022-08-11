Read full article on original website
Reeves appoints Stockstill to Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi
Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Chris Stockstill of Picayune to serve on the Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi. “The Mississippi Veterans Home Purchase Board, (VHPB) located in Pearl, Mississippi is a six-member board and an Executive Director, that represents each of the old Congressional Districts of Mississippi, with one member at large. All members must be veterans with backgrounds in banking or mortgages, real estate, homebuilding, or business. All 6 members are appointed by the Governor and are vetted through confirmation hearings with the State Senate’s Veteran Affairs Committee.
Mississippi Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Last week, it was announced that the State of Mississippi is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 Attorneys General to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Postal Service Expands Next-Day Delivery Options for Businesses with Rollout of USPS Connect in Mississippi
Mississippi — The U.S. Postal Service today launched USPS Connect —a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking...
School’s back in session! Drivers reminded to stay alert
JACKSON ― School bells are ringing across Mississippi signaling the start of another school year. As students and teachers settle in after the summer break, the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents reminds drivers to follow all traffic laws in school zones and around school buses. According to the National...
Pedestrian Killed in St. Helena Parish Crash
Greensburg – This morning, shortly after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Damarius Melvin of Greensburg. The preliminary investigation...
