Luke Rockhold believes that a good performance over Paulo Costa will get him a middleweight title shot. This Saturday, Rockhold takes on Costa in the co-main event of UFC 278. It will be the former middleweight champion’s first fight in over three years, since losing to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239, and his first middleweight bout in over four. But despite his long absence from the sport and from the division, Rockhold believes that a win over Costa, currently the No. 6-ranked middleweight in the UFC’s rankings, will be good enough to get him another shot at the 185-pound championship.

UFC ・ 4 HOURS AGO