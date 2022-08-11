ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Shark Bites Paddle Board In California, Dog, Owner Thrown Into Ocean

By Logan DeLoye
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Igob4_0hDtHkTX00

A peaceful morning paddle boarding session off the coast of Monterey Bay took an unexpected and scary turn for one unlucky local. According to ABC10 , Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove was the site of what could have been a fatal interaction with a shark. While the unidentified paddle boarder was paddling through the ocean with their furry friend, a shark came up and bit their board. The incident caused great damage to the board and the paddle boarder and their dog were instantly thrown into the ocean.

ABC10 mentioned that the event occurred in almost the exact same place that a swimmer was attacked by a great white shark just two months prior. The paddle boarder and their dog did not notice when the shark swam directly under the board before taking a bite. When the shark bit the board, it did not bite the dog or any part of the boarder's feet.

Immediately following the incident, the boarder and their dog quickly climbed back onto the board and swam it to shore. The pair got away without sustaining a single injury. A section of the coast encompassing the area where the paddle-boarder and dog were attacked will be shut off to the public until August 13.

Comments / 0

Related
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy