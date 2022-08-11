Effective: 2022-08-15 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Sampson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Harnett County in central North Carolina North central Cumberland County in central North Carolina Southwestern Johnston County in central North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lillington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Smithfield, Lillington, Dunn, Benson, Godwin, Erwin, Coats, Four Oaks, Newton Grove and Linden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO