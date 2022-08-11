ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres Gazette

GUNNERY RD and 23RD ST GAS STATION

GUNNERY RD and 23RD ST GAS STATION. Approved for construction of a 4,000 sq ft building. 3,000 sq ft convenience market use and 1,000 sq ft fast food restaurant with drive-thru. Potentially a Dunkin Donuts. 8 Fuel Pumps with overhead canopy.
ECONOMY
