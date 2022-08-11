Read full article on original website
GUNNERY RD and 23RD ST GAS STATION
GUNNERY RD and 23RD ST GAS STATION. Approved for construction of a 4,000 sq ft building. 3,000 sq ft convenience market use and 1,000 sq ft fast food restaurant with drive-thru. Potentially a Dunkin Donuts. 8 Fuel Pumps with overhead canopy.
Winn-Dixie shopping center in Lehigh Acres sells for $5.3 million
Indian Creek Ranch LLC purchased the Winn-Dixie shopping center at 61 Bell Blvd. N. in Lehigh Acres from Gottlieb Lehigh Acres LLC for $5.3 million. James B. McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division negotiated the 1031 transaction.
