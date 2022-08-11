Read full article on original website
Rural & Remote fall summit scheduled next month in Hays
NWK Economic Innovation Center Inc. Program Director Lucas Goddard announced this week that planning is underway for a Rural & Remote Summit: Connected Communities. This free event is open to anyone interested in how remote working is impacting rural communities in the northwest region of Kansas. The summit will be in Hays on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Great Bend seniors customize stalls ahead of school year
GREAT BEND — The concrete around Great Bend High School is a little more colorful. This week, GBHS seniors have been busy personalizing "Senior Parking Spots." Elly Somers was part of a group of students who approached the administration last year about implementing the program for the first time at GBHS.
🎙Post Podcast: Community Cruise strengthens FHSU, Hays connection
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Fort Hays State University Alumni Association engagement specialist Carolyn Tatro and Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Melissa Dixon share information about the Community Cruise.
Federal grant drives FHSU de-escalation training center expansion
Fort Hays State University’s Department of Criminal Justice was recently awarded an additional $1.5 million to expand operations of the Central Region De-escalation Training Center. This marks the department's second major federal grant award over the past year. In October 2021, the program was awarded an initial $1.25 million grant.
Victoria's 2022 Herzogfest celebrates Volga German heritage
VICTORIA — This Friday and Saturday, area residents converged in Victoria to celebrate the Volga German Heritage during the 39th annual Herzogfest. From traditional festivities to concerts, food and fun in the sun, the event drew large crowds for activities like stein hoists and games for young and old.
SPONSORED: Extension district seeking horticulture agent
Extension Agent, Horticulture opportunity in Cottonwood District. Primary office location is negotiable between GREAT BEND and HAYS, KS. See www.ksre.ksu.edu/jobs for responsibilities, qualifications, and application procedure. Application deadline: 8/31/22. K-State Research and Extension is an EOE of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans. Background check required.
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in Atwood
Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
Hays BOE reverses position; satanic apparel no longer prohibited
The Hays school board voted 6-1 Friday morning to reverse its prohibition on Satanism in the schools' dress code. The school board met in executive session for 45 minutes in consultation with its attorney and an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards. About two dozen community members were...
Condos wins National Murrow Award for coverage of western Kansas
David Condos, a reporter for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service, has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award — one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism — for his coverage of western Kansas, its ongoing problems with water, its history of racism and how meatpacking transformed the region.
Hays sees young adult migration to metros, but remote work may bring some back
People in rural Kansas have talked about the "brain drain" for years. Data released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau showed the statistics behind the loss of young adults from northwest Kansas. Hays is retaining only about 50 percent of young adults between 28 and 36. Doug Williams, Grow Hays...
🎙 Fort Hays State University welcomes new chief of police
Following an extensive search, Fort Hays State University selected Terrance "Terry" Pierce as its next chief of police. Pierce succeeds Edward Howell, who retired from the force in June of this year after a career in law enforcement that spanned 40 years. Chief Pierce comes to FHSU from Pittsburg State...
Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness
In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
Ellis Co. 'revenue neutral rate' notices arriving this week
Taxpayers in Ellis County will begin receiving letters in the mail this week regarding the revenue neutral rate for each taxing entities in their community. Nearly 37,000 letters will be sent out by the Ellis County Clerk’s office notifying residents of property taxes and values and the date, time and location of a public hearing notifying the public they plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
HHS, Hays Oilers cheerleaders host annual cheer camp
Last week, the Oiler Cheerleaders and Hays High cheerleaders hosted a fun-packed cheerleading camp. The HHS cheerleaders taught cheers, chants, stunting techniques and jumps. The Hays High cheerleading squad consists of 26 cheerleaders coached by MacKenzie James, Carli Nunnery and Olivia Justice. The HHS cheer squad attended NCA Camp earlier this summer and received a superior rating, the highest rating in every category. Along with this, the HHS squad placed first in Top Team Chant while at camp.
Recent Great Bend grad shooting photos for Minnesota Twins
From the sidelines of Great Bend High School to the dugout in Minnesota's Target Field, recent Great Bend High grad Molly Kaiser is making the most of her time at Kansas State University. This summer, she is winding down her journalism degree with an internship with the Minnesota Twins. "I...
Four from NW. Kansas win lifetime fishing, hunting licenses
Residents of Phillipsburg, Russell, Hays and Scott City were all among the winners of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, the Kansas Lottery announced Thursday on its Facebook page. Cover image courtesy Pixabay.
City moves closer to building third fire station in northwest Hays
Property that has been owned by the city of Hays for several years has been annexed into the city and rezoned from agricultural use to a public and institutional district. The 3.78 acres at 1732 W. 41st has been the site of a city water well for several decades. It was purchased about six years ago with future plans to build a fire station serving the business and residential growth in northwest Hays as well as north of Interstate 70.
NWS: Brutal, dangerous heat this weekend in NW. Kan.
The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees across western Kansas into next week. In the Hays area, a high of 100 is expected on Saturday, with a high of up to 104 on Sunday. A high of 102 degrees is expected Monday. Relief...
Kansas man dead, 2 hospitalized after UTV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday on south side of Great Bend. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris UTV driven by Bryan A. Kramer, 42, Great Bend, was eastbound in the 3000 Block of Dike Road and struck a tree. Kramer...
Portion of 10th Street will be closed for repairs
Beginning Monday, the east half of the 10th and Ash Street intersection will be closed for reconstruction. Ash Street will remain open, but 10th Street will be closed to through traffic just east of Ash. The work is anticipated to take two weeks. For more information, call (785) 628-7350. —...
