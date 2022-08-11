Property that has been owned by the city of Hays for several years has been annexed into the city and rezoned from agricultural use to a public and institutional district. The 3.78 acres at 1732 W. 41st has been the site of a city water well for several decades. It was purchased about six years ago with future plans to build a fire station serving the business and residential growth in northwest Hays as well as north of Interstate 70.

