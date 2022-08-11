Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
39th flooding death: Friends say Breathitt County man took his life after losing everything
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The death toll wrought by the heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky in early August is now at 39, and we're told the latest victim is someone who took their own life. The 39th victim is Tony Calhoun, of Breathitt County, a well-known filmmaker in the...
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
WLKY.com
Unknown Project's art project on the Riverwalk looks back at Kentucky's slavery history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art lovers and history enthusiasts met along the Riverwalk Saturday for this month's (Un)known Project Public Art Experience. The installation is called "On the Banks of Freedom". The display dives into the history of slavery in the state of Kentucky. People viewing the artwork were invited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Kentucky's youngest dog handlers show what they've learned in 4-H at the Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Expo Center went to the dogs on Sunday for the Kentucky State Fair 4-H Dog Show. Kids, teens, and their pups showed off various skills and tricks. Organizers say the annual event helps kids learn about dog care, management and handling while getting the opportunity to interact with youth from across the state.
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Louisville area forecast may have you asking, 'What happened to the summer heat?'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a hot and humid summer so far. Louisville's had 43 days at or above 90 degrees, and two of those were 100 degree days. The average high temperature this time of year is 89°, and temperatures will likely stay below that this entire week.
Comments / 0