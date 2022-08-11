Read full article on original website
Michael E. Mundorff II
Michael E. Mundorff II, 50 of Risingsun, OH, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fostoria ProMedica Hospital. He was born May 30, 1972 in Tiffin, OH to Michael & Pamela (Waltermyer) Mundorff Sr. He married Donna Decker July 5, 1997 in Bloomdale, OH. He is survived by his wife...
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
A grand old time
The Grand Parade steps off Saturday at 1 p.m. Registration is at Pemberville Elementary on College Avenue from 8-11:30 a.m. All units must check in at registration the day of the parade. All units participating in the parade must be in town by noon the day of the parade. ANTIQUE...
Evelyn L. Coakley
Evelyn L. Coakley, 82, of Cygnet, passed away on August 13, 2022 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, OH. She was born on January 31, 1940, in Bloomdale to the late Avery and Florence (Weiker) Kepp. She married Carl “Duane” Coakley on July 22, 1967, and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2010.
George E. (Mac) McKinney
George E. (Mac) McKinney, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 from unexpected heart complications. George was born October 14, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Mary McKinney. He married the love of his life Frannie, on June 28, 1969. George is survived by...
Ingeborg Ickes
Ingeborg Ickes, 75, formerly of Bairdstown, died August 12, 2022 at The Manor at Greendale, Findlay, Ohio. She was born on June 15, 1947, in Augsburg, Germany to the late George and Betty(Neumayr) Bichler. She married Albert Ickes, Jr. and he preceded her in death. Ingeborg is survived by her...
BGSU alumnus chosen for prestigious artist-in-residence program created by Kehinde Wiley
Widely acclaimed artist Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Senegal has chosen a Bowling Green State University alumnus to be part of its exclusive artist-in-residence program this fall. The program, which Wiley founded, selects 16 artists from across the world in various disciplines to travel to Dakar, Senegal, where they will...
Big week ahead in BG
The biggest weekend in Bowling Green is quickly approaching. Starting Thursday, the city will welcome back visitors to the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship. Bowling Green State University’s move-in starts this week. And the final Firefly Nights of the season is Friday from 6-10 p.m. downtown. The National...
19th annual Living History program highlights Wood County weddings
The 19th annual Wood County Living History Day is Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. on the Wood County Museum grounds, 13660 County Home Road. Local residents will portray citizens of Wood County. 2022 honorees were chosen to coincided with the museum’s wedding exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance.” This event is free and open to the public.
Local Briefs: 8-16-2022
ROSSFORD — Classic car owners, cruise over to Stroll the Street today for a Super Cruise. Crusin’ Zeake will provide music at the Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy. The event will run from 4-7 p.m. Every registered driver will receive a $5 food coupon good at any of the 10 food trucks at the event. Eight $25 gas cards will also be given away in a random drawing of registered car owners.
Showing off stacking skills
Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich, Wood County Clerk of Courts Doug Cubberley and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger recently participated in the Wood County Fair hay stacking contest. Out of a field of six teams, the elected officials demonstrated their abilities with a third-place finish with a time of 4 minutes, 57 seconds. This was their second year participating in this event. “All three of us enjoy the fair and found this particular event just pure fun,” Reger said. “We are already gearing up for next year.”
Downtown DORA expands in BG
Bowling Green Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution expanding the footprint of the downtown’s DORA, as well as permitting it to operate almost year-round. The matter must now be forwarded on to the state of Ohio for final approval. Debate on the legislation also featured two late proposed...
Entertainment at the Pemberville Free Fair
This seasoned band will play on the main stage on Saturday from 8:30-11 p.m. They cover many genres of music, including vintage R&B and soul, with a pinch of country. Karaoke with Jer-E-Oke on Wednesday from 8:45-10 p.m. on the main stage. Bob Stevens. Catch this performance on Saturday from...
Coffee and more: BG shops brew up books, bagels, beer
Coffee shops can be found everywhere in Bowling Green, but each one is special in its own way. Both local and chain shops reside in BG. Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Panera, Flatlands, Biggby, Juniper Brewing Company and Grounds for Thought are just a few of the options. While they all sell...
Nominate a caregiver for Golden Care Awards
Nominate a caregiver for the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Golden Care Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center located at 140 S. Grove St. on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The committee on aging will be collaborating with Bowling...
Falcon QB ready for ‘granddaddy’ of a game
When Bowling Green State University football opens its season at UCLA, senior quarterback Matt McDonald will be able to say every football-playing member of his family has played in the Rose Bowl Stadium. McDonald is looking forward to the season opener in the stadium that has hosted “The Granddaddy of...
Health department conducts inspections
A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
Costumer creator Lohrbach is fair’s Outstanding Citizen
Cindy Lohrbach is this year’s Pemberville Free Fair Outstanding Citizen. Lohrbach came to Pemberville in 1973 after marrying her soulmate Carl Lohrbach. After many years she retired from the EPA in Bowling Green. Cindy and Carl have three daughters, Jena (Roger) Whittaker, Sarah (Steve) Roberts, Kate Lohrbach and five...
Black Swamp Arts Festival ranked among nation’s most profitable
Sunshine Artist magazine has named the Black Swamp Arts Festival among the top 200 most profitable art festivals in the country, based on participating artists’ reported 2021 sales. Black Swamp Arts Festival ranked 74th in the Fine Art and Design category. Sunshine Artist is a nationally recognized publication for...
Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled
After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
