The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. (Courtesy Pexels) The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. The clinic is now located at 103 E. Lamar St. in McKinney, but it first opened at the Baptist Immigration Center at 505 Titus St., before relocating in 2019. The current location offered more space and additional hours so the clinic could assist more patients. The clinic offers health care services to low-income, uninsured Collin County residents, according to its website. Its services include primary care, physical therapy, counseling, women’s health and more.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO