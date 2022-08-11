ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Brass Tap now serving craft beer, diverse food menu at CityLine in Richardson

The Brass Tap opened their newest location at CityLine in Richardson Aug. 16 at 1251 State St., Ste. 650. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) The Brass Tap opened its newest location at CityLine in Richardson on Aug. 16. The new restaurant is located at 1251 State St., Ste. 650, and is expected to provide up to 15 new jobs to the area, according to a press release.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Japanese restaurant Nikko now open in Southlake

Nikko offers nigiri with salmon, uni, sardine, avocado and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Nikko Southlake held its grand opening Aug. 12 in Southlake Town Square, according to an Instagram post. Located at 1420 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 168, the restaurant features sushi rolls, nigiri sushi, sashimi, soups, and desserts such as an ube mille crepe cake and frozen strawberry mousse. On Fridays and Saturdays and by reservation only, the restaurant offers Omakase Nikko, a meal with dishes selected and curated by the chef, its website states. 469-369-1839. www.nikkosouthlake.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Amore's Italian Restaurant now open in Lewisville

Amore's Italian Restaurant officially opened in Lewisville on Aug. 6. (Courtesy Amore's Italian Restaurant) Amore's Italian Restaurant officially opened Aug. 6, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The family-owned restaurant is located at 297 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 160, Lewisville. Amore's Italian Restaurant serves pizza, homemade pasta, seafood, chicken and more. 469-702-2010. www.clover.com/online-ordering/amores-italian-restaurant-inc-lewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frisco, TX

Texas hosts many savory restaurants amidst a vibrant cultural scene. The best restaurants in Frisco, Texas combine passion and soul to deliver a meal you can enjoy with the ones you love. Here are some local favorites that you should visit, from home cooking to steakhouses and everything in between.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ebby Halliday Realtors opens new office on Dallas Parkway in Plano

Ebby Halliday Realtors celebrated the opening of its new office along Dallas Parkway in Plano in early August. (Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors) Ebby Halliday Realtors opened its west Plano office at 3310 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 207, Plano. Plano Mayor John Muns, Plano Chamber of Commerce members, company leadership, and the office’s agents and staff members attended the grand opening ceremony Aug. 4 for the new office that includes the latest technology, conference rooms, a training room and private meeting space.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hope Clinic of McKinney marks 5th anniversary in McKinney

The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. (Courtesy Pexels) The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. The clinic is now located at 103 E. Lamar St. in McKinney, but it first opened at the Baptist Immigration Center at 505 Titus St., before relocating in 2019. The current location offered more space and additional hours so the clinic could assist more patients. The clinic offers health care services to low-income, uninsured Collin County residents, according to its website. Its services include primary care, physical therapy, counseling, women’s health and more.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opens office in Fort Worth

Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened its new office at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. (Courtesy Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy) Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened Aug. 1 at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. The office recently expanded after relocating from 1211 S. Main St., Ste. 300, Keller. Counselors and therapists on staff offer services to individuals and families. They specialize in trauma and addiction and also offer life coaching. Play therapy is expected to be added. 817-201-2444. www.hopefulharbor.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dutch Bros Coffee opening this month in Grapevine

Dutch Bros Coffee features Dutch Classics like the Double Torture, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot of espresso. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Caramelizers, Cocomos and more Dutch Classics are coming soon to Grapevine. Oregon-based chain Dutch Bros Coffee is opening at 801 E. Northwest Highway in Grapevine on Aug. 26, according to a company representative. Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee chain that features cold brew, blended coffee, milkshakes, teas, lemonades and more. This location does not yet have a phone number. www.dutchbros.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound residents request Trader Joe's, In-N-Out Burger in retail and restaurant survey

Flower Mound residents want an In-N-Out Burger in their neighborhood, according to results from a recent survey by the town. (Papar Faircloth/Community Impact Newspaper) Flower Mound residents want a Trader Joe’s and an In-N-Out Burger in their neighborhood, according to results from the 2022 retail and restaurant survey conducted by the town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
