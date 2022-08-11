Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Related
The Brass Tap now serving craft beer, diverse food menu at CityLine in Richardson
The Brass Tap opened their newest location at CityLine in Richardson Aug. 16 at 1251 State St., Ste. 650. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) The Brass Tap opened its newest location at CityLine in Richardson on Aug. 16. The new restaurant is located at 1251 State St., Ste. 650, and is expected to provide up to 15 new jobs to the area, according to a press release.
Japanese restaurant Nikko now open in Southlake
Nikko offers nigiri with salmon, uni, sardine, avocado and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Nikko Southlake held its grand opening Aug. 12 in Southlake Town Square, according to an Instagram post. Located at 1420 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 168, the restaurant features sushi rolls, nigiri sushi, sashimi, soups, and desserts such as an ube mille crepe cake and frozen strawberry mousse. On Fridays and Saturdays and by reservation only, the restaurant offers Omakase Nikko, a meal with dishes selected and curated by the chef, its website states. 469-369-1839. www.nikkosouthlake.com.
McKinney eatery Rye Craft Food & Drink closes 'indefinitely' following fire
Rye Craft Food & Drink saw fire damage after a blaze broke out in an alley in downtown McKinney on Aug, 15. (Courtesy McKinney Fire Department) Rye Craft Food & Drink has closed “indefinitely” after being damaged during a fire, according to a message on the business’s phone line.
Rodeo Goat now open on Preston Road in Frisco
Rodeo Goat opened in Frisco this summer. (Courtesy Rodeo Goat) Rodeo Goat’s biggest location for its one-of-a-kind burgers opened in early August at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. Featured burgers include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amore's Italian Restaurant now open in Lewisville
Amore's Italian Restaurant officially opened in Lewisville on Aug. 6. (Courtesy Amore's Italian Restaurant) Amore's Italian Restaurant officially opened Aug. 6, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The family-owned restaurant is located at 297 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 160, Lewisville. Amore's Italian Restaurant serves pizza, homemade pasta, seafood, chicken and more. 469-702-2010. www.clover.com/online-ordering/amores-italian-restaurant-inc-lewisville.
Art Deco-style restaurant to be added in Southlake Town Square
The site plan included as part of the Southlake City Council's Aug. 5 meeting packet shows Bennett Partners' proposed design for the restaurant. (Rendering courtesy city of Southlake) A new single-story restaurant with an outdoor patio is being added to Southlake Town Square. Southlake City Council approved a site plan...
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frisco, TX
Texas hosts many savory restaurants amidst a vibrant cultural scene. The best restaurants in Frisco, Texas combine passion and soul to deliver a meal you can enjoy with the ones you love. Here are some local favorites that you should visit, from home cooking to steakhouses and everything in between.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ebby Halliday Realtors opens new office on Dallas Parkway in Plano
Ebby Halliday Realtors celebrated the opening of its new office along Dallas Parkway in Plano in early August. (Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors) Ebby Halliday Realtors opened its west Plano office at 3310 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 207, Plano. Plano Mayor John Muns, Plano Chamber of Commerce members, company leadership, and the office’s agents and staff members attended the grand opening ceremony Aug. 4 for the new office that includes the latest technology, conference rooms, a training room and private meeting space.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
Friendship, community are key for Grapevine Area Women’s Club
Members (left to right) Linda Springer, Ann Heape, Kathy Holliday, Carol Vandiver, Kristy McPherson, Jana Fisher, Mary Ellen Thomas and Judy Moist help women in the club create friendships. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Book club, ladies night out, wine tasting and mahjong—the Grapevine Area Women’s Club has a little bit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hope Clinic of McKinney marks 5th anniversary in McKinney
The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. (Courtesy Pexels) The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. The clinic is now located at 103 E. Lamar St. in McKinney, but it first opened at the Baptist Immigration Center at 505 Titus St., before relocating in 2019. The current location offered more space and additional hours so the clinic could assist more patients. The clinic offers health care services to low-income, uninsured Collin County residents, according to its website. Its services include primary care, physical therapy, counseling, women’s health and more.
Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opens office in Fort Worth
Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened its new office at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. (Courtesy Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy) Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened Aug. 1 at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. The office recently expanded after relocating from 1211 S. Main St., Ste. 300, Keller. Counselors and therapists on staff offer services to individuals and families. They specialize in trauma and addiction and also offer life coaching. Play therapy is expected to be added. 817-201-2444. www.hopefulharbor.com.
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
Dutch Bros Coffee opening this month in Grapevine
Dutch Bros Coffee features Dutch Classics like the Double Torture, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot of espresso. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Caramelizers, Cocomos and more Dutch Classics are coming soon to Grapevine. Oregon-based chain Dutch Bros Coffee is opening at 801 E. Northwest Highway in Grapevine on Aug. 26, according to a company representative. Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee chain that features cold brew, blended coffee, milkshakes, teas, lemonades and more. This location does not yet have a phone number. www.dutchbros.com.
YaYaYum Boards owner shifts from food blogger to charcuterie board purveyor in Grapevine
Owner Ayesha Patel started her business in her parents' kitchen and now has her own storefront in Grapevine. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) YaYaYum used to be the name of Ayesha Patel’s food blog on Instagram. Now it stands as the name of her charcuterie and grazing board business—YaYaYum Boards.
Roanoke City Council approves permit for Southern Springs Distillery
This rendering presented to Roanoke City Council shows what the distillery might look like. (Rendering courtesy city of Roanoke) The Roanoke City Council approved a specific use permit on Aug. 9 to allow a distillery and tasting room to open at 101 Travis St., Roanoke The area was previously occupied by A Biker’s Garage.
PGA announces ticket sales for first championship at Fields Ranch East course
The PGA of America Senior's Championship Trophy. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The Professional Golfers’ Association of America announced ticket packages for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first to be held at the national organization’s new home in Frisco. The championship launches the week of May 24, 2023,...
Flower Mound residents request Trader Joe's, In-N-Out Burger in retail and restaurant survey
Flower Mound residents want an In-N-Out Burger in their neighborhood, according to results from a recent survey by the town. (Papar Faircloth/Community Impact Newspaper) Flower Mound residents want a Trader Joe’s and an In-N-Out Burger in their neighborhood, according to results from the 2022 retail and restaurant survey conducted by the town.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0