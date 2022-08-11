Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iPhone storage list: Capacity specs for every model
Ever wonder how much storage Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much storage your current iPhone has (or could have had)? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone storage list for what capacities come with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen quite the...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate National Parks on August 27
Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 27 to “celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere.” Apple Watch users can earn the achievement by completing a hike, walk, wheelchair workout, or run at least one mile. Apple says:. Let’s celebrate the beauty of national...
9to5Mac
As Apple device usage continues to explode in the enterprise, Addigy announces investment from PSG
Apple device management vendor Addigy announced today it has received a strategic growth investment from PSG; a growth equity firm focused on enabling software and technology-enabled services companies to expand faster. Read on to learn more about Addigy and PSG’s announcement. In the release, Addigy noted that the use...
9to5Mac
Survey: Nearly half of Android users consider switching to iPhone over security and privacy concerns
A survey shows that 49% of Android users are considering switching to Apple’s iPhone due to “perceived superiority” in security and privacy. In addition, consumers reported feeling more secure using the iPhone 13 Pro Max instead of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. The survey by Beyond Identity,...
9to5Mac
Power outage in China could affect iPad production amid its worst heatwave
IPad production could be affected by China’s worst heatwave in 60 years. According to Reuters, producers of lithium and other metals “shut plants or curbed output in the country’s southwestern Sichuan province after it rationed industrial electricity consumption” due to the heatwave. The reports also says...
9to5Mac
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
9to5Mac
Apple recruitment contractors laid off as company slows hiring
We learned last month that Apple would be taking a more cautious approach to hiring new staff, and a new report today confirms that the company is serious about it. Around 100 Apple recruitment contractors have been laid off in the past week. It follows CEO Tim Cook stating that...
9to5Mac
ZAGG launches Rugged Pro Connect iPad keyboard case for healthcare, construction, kids
ZAGG is out today with a highly durable keyboard case for the 10.2-inch iPad. The Rugged Pro Connect is a water-resistant, wipeable keyboard case with full protection for whatever you throw at it. While it’s aimed at the healthcare industry it also makes a great case for kids, first responders, construction, and much more.
9to5Mac
Apple’s $30M employee bag search lawsuit settlement given approval
Last year, Apple agreed to pay retail workers in California $30 million to settle a lawsuit over its bag check policy. That settlement has now been approved by a US District Court judge and will see workers receive an average payment of $1,328 while the lawyers in the case will rake in $10 million.
9to5Mac
Apple sets new deadline for corporate employees to return to the office three days a week
After Apple employees began returning to in-person work in April of this year, the company paused the rollout of its plans due to cases of COVID-19 increasing again. On Monday, Apple set a new deadline for its corporate employees to return to the office. Starting September 5, employees will need to work in person at least a few days a week.
ThredUp Lays Off 15% of Corporate Workforce, Shutters Processing Center
ThredUp is the latest fashion tech company to announce cost-cutting layoffs as softening consumer demand leads to a slowdown in earnings growth. In its second quarter earnings call on Monday, ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart said the Oakland, Calif.-based resale platform would lay off about 15% of its corporate workforce and shutter one of its processing centers. ThredUp also announced on Monday that it is slowing down the build out of its in-development Dallas fulfillment center. The facility is now expected to hold about 5 million items, down from its original plan to hold 10 million items. “We’ll build out Phase 1...
9to5Mac
Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch iPad Pro from $700, AirPods 3 refurb hit $110, more
All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by 11-inch iPad Pro on sale from $700. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are also getting in on the savings with a refurbished discount to $110 to go alongside the ongoing M2 MacBook Air sale at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Canva Whiteboards takes on iPadOS 16 Freeform feature before its release
Today Canva is releasing Whiteboards, a new way for people to collaborate together. Whether you’re workshopping projects or brainstorming, Canva Whiteboards plans to make it easy to collaborate with your team whether you’re on the Mac, iPhone, or iPad. Canva Whiteboards works similarly to what Apple has in...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch heart attack detection shown to work – but many barriers to real-life use
A medical review has shown that Apple Watch heart attack detection is technically feasible using nothing more than the ECG sensors built into current models. While Apple’s recommended method of taking an ECG reading results in a 1-lead reading, it is possible to apply a different method to obtain a 9-lead read. There are, however, important provisos to this health news …
9to5Mac
iOS 16 beta 6 gives users more control over battery percentage in Low Power Mode
Apple last week released iOS 16 beta 5, and the update came with a surprise: it added battery percentage to modern iPhones (iPhone X and later) for the first time. With iOS 16 beta 6, which was released earlier today to developers, the company is giving users even more control over the battery percentage when Low Power Mode is enabled.
9to5Mac
Apple ahead of the game as it tackles discrimination based on India’s caste system
A report today says that Apple is ahead of most large companies in tackling a form of discrimination which originates in India but has affected employee recruitment in Silicon Valley: the caste system. Although the caste system is in part reflected in attitudes to skin color, discrimination on the basis...
9to5Mac
Latest Spotify deals offer three-month free trial, or three months for $9.99
Spotify deals and discounts are one of the key ways the company keeps its numbers up, and the latest of these offers a premium account for three months – either as a free trial, or at a heavily discounted price of just $9.99 …. Which deal you can get...
9to5Mac
Signal privacy: Twilio phishing attack exposed some phone numbers, but no other data
A phishing attack on communications giant Twilio led to a Signal privacy compromise for around 1,900 users. Their phone numbers were exposed, along with SMS verification codes that would allow an attacker to register accounts to a new device …. Background. Twilio provides a range of services to app developers,...
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air sees $100 discount in Monday’s best deals, Magic Keyboard $75, more
Kicking off a new week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $100 discount on M2 MacBook Air. Joined by one of the first discounts on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard at $75, there’s also refurbished 24-inch M1 iMac models from $1,190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Gentler Streak for Apple Watch adds new Workout Views before watchOS 9 release
Gentler Streak, the Apple Watch app that brings a more compassionate perspective on your workouts, has just received another big update, this time with new Workout Views, which will be one of the main features that watchOS 9 plans to introduce later this fall. watchOS 9’s Workout Views help users...
