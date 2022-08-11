ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

9to5Mac

iPhone storage list: Capacity specs for every model

Ever wonder how much storage Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much storage your current iPhone has (or could have had)? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone storage list for what capacities come with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen quite the...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate National Parks on August 27

Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 27 to “celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere.” Apple Watch users can earn the achievement by completing a hike, walk, wheelchair workout, or run at least one mile. Apple says:. Let’s celebrate the beauty of national...
9to5Mac

Power outage in China could affect iPad production amid its worst heatwave

IPad production could be affected by China’s worst heatwave in 60 years. According to Reuters, producers of lithium and other metals “shut plants or curbed output in the country’s southwestern Sichuan province after it rationed industrial electricity consumption” due to the heatwave. The reports also says...
9to5Mac

These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch

Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
9to5Mac

Apple recruitment contractors laid off as company slows hiring

We learned last month that Apple would be taking a more cautious approach to hiring new staff, and a new report today confirms that the company is serious about it. Around 100 Apple recruitment contractors have been laid off in the past week. It follows CEO Tim Cook stating that...
Footwear News

ThredUp Lays Off 15% of Corporate Workforce, Shutters Processing Center

ThredUp is the latest fashion tech company to announce cost-cutting layoffs as softening consumer demand leads to a slowdown in earnings growth. In its second quarter earnings call on Monday, ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart said the Oakland, Calif.-based resale platform would lay off about 15% of its corporate workforce and shutter one of its processing centers. ThredUp also announced on Monday that it is slowing down the build out of its in-development Dallas fulfillment center. The facility is now expected to hold about 5 million items, down from its original plan to hold 10 million items. “We’ll build out Phase 1...
9to5Mac

Canva Whiteboards takes on iPadOS 16 Freeform feature before its release

Today Canva is releasing Whiteboards, a new way for people to collaborate together. Whether you’re workshopping projects or brainstorming, Canva Whiteboards plans to make it easy to collaborate with your team whether you’re on the Mac, iPhone, or iPad. Canva Whiteboards works similarly to what Apple has in...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch heart attack detection shown to work – but many barriers to real-life use

A medical review has shown that Apple Watch heart attack detection is technically feasible using nothing more than the ECG sensors built into current models. While Apple’s recommended method of taking an ECG reading results in a 1-lead reading, it is possible to apply a different method to obtain a 9-lead read. There are, however, important provisos to this health news …
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta 6 gives users more control over battery percentage in Low Power Mode

Apple last week released iOS 16 beta 5, and the update came with a surprise: it added battery percentage to modern iPhones (iPhone X and later) for the first time. With iOS 16 beta 6, which was released earlier today to developers, the company is giving users even more control over the battery percentage when Low Power Mode is enabled.
