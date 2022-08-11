ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director

Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AdWeek

WJBF Anchor John Hart Named Station News Director

WJBF anchor John Hart has been promoted to news director of the Augusta, Ga., ABC affiliate. Hart first started working at WJBF...
AUGUSTA, GA
AdWeek

Former Local Anchor Ben Swann Hired by Russia to ‘Undercut’ America’s Image

Ben Swann—the former local anchor who was known for reporting about conspiracy theories—has been hired by a media group backed by the Russian government to produce TV programming reportedly aimed at "undercutting America's image and interests in the developing world."
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Nexstar Agrees to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in The CW

Nexstar Media Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 75% ownership interest in The CW Network. Both Warner Bros....
