Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
AdWeek
First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
AdWeek
WJBF Anchor John Hart Named Station News Director
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WJBF anchor John Hart has been promoted to news director of the Augusta, Ga., ABC affiliate. Hart first started working at WJBF...
AdWeek
Former Local Anchor Ben Swann Hired by Russia to ‘Undercut’ America’s Image
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ben Swann—the former local anchor who was known for reporting about conspiracy theories—has been hired by a media group backed by the Russian government to produce TV programming reportedly aimed at “undercutting America’s image and interests in the developing world.”
RELATED PEOPLE
AdWeek
Nexstar Agrees to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in The CW
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nexstar Media Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 75% ownership interest in The CW Network. Both Warner Bros....
Comments / 1