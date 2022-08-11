ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Guardians Give Zach Plesac Exactly What He Needed

By Tommy Wild
 4 days ago

The Guardians sweep the Tigers behind a fantastic start from Zach Plesac.

At this point of the season, it's no secret that the Guardians' offense hasn't been able to give Zach Plesac any sort of run support. He has the third-lowest run support in the MLB with 2.82 runs per start.

If the season ended today, that would be the lowest run support a Cleveland pitcher has received since 1974.

This is what Tito had to say after the game:

Today was a different story though. Even though the Guardians only gave Plesac three runs while he was pitching, it was the time they came and their approach at the plate that made the difference. They scored two runs in the first four innings and had five hits when he left the game.

These extended innings gave Plesac some rest which allowed him to go deep into the game.

One of these runs was a Steven Kwan home run which you know immediately gave the Guardians' dugout a boost!

Outside of the run support, Plesac pitched a fantastic game. He only gave up four hits and one walk while striking out seven Tigers hitters. The only run that he gave up was a solar shot from Javier Baez in the sixth inning.

Plesac pitched 6.1 innings and if he was able to get one more out it would have matched his season high at 6.2 innings. He was also only one strikeout shy of matching his season high making this arguably his best start of the year.

Even though they made it close in the end with the game going to extra innings, the Guardians got the win and the sweep over the Tigers.

