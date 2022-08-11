Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado
Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield considers marijuana regulation changes
Broomfield residents who didn’t make the cut in the city and county’s first marijuana licensing lottery but are alternates are asking City Council to prioritize their applications if and when additional licenses become available. Broomfield City Council is considering changes to its marijuana code to remove the lottery...
Casa Bonita owners sue to keep some building plans secret
Casa Bonita's new owners are asking a judge to help them keep some of the restaurant's renovation documents secret.
Westword
When AutoNation Moved In, This Littleton Restaurant Rebounded in a New Location
Last year, Old Santa Fe Mexican Express found out that its building at 5501 South Broadway in Littleton had been sold to car retailer AutoNation, which planned to demolish the location to make way for a parking lot. After more than two decades in business, the family-run operation was forced...
Wheat Ridge police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality
Across Colorado, police departments are struggling to fill vacancies in a way never seen before. The Wheat Ridge police chief hopes a new recruitment video might do the trick.
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Delta-8 THC Is Illegal In Colorado- What So ‘Wrong’ With Delta-8?
Maybe you heard, or maybe you haven't, that Colorado has made Delta-8 illegal. While Colorado has been a proponent of marijuana use for many years, this drug does not make the cut. It was in 2012, that Coloradans voted to make marijuana use and retail sale, legal for the state;...
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
Denver’s First Non-Alcoholic Bar Will Close but Aims to Relaunch
Awake Sober Bar and Coffee House will soon shut its doors, but a comeback is in the cards
PLANetizen
Aurora Restricts ‘Cool Weather Turf’ For New Development
Aurora, Colorado is on the verge of banning certain varieties of grass—a move that is likely to become a trend in drought-stricken cities throughout the U.S. West. Lindsey Toomer reports for the Denver Gazette that the Aurora City Council is one final vote away from restricting the use of “cool weather turf” (e.g., Kentucky bluegrass and fescue) for all development and redevelopment projects as well as for all new golf courses.
Intense rain leads to flooding in southeastern part of metro area
Intense rain hit Colorado Monday afternoon and caused a lot of flooding in a short period of time. Highlands Ranch, Aurora and other parts of the southeastern zone of the Denver metro area saw a storm blow through that brought anywhere from 1 to over 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. A lot of these areas saw that rain in under 30 minutes! Flash Flood Warnings covered all of northern Douglas County and Aurora.The Denver area wasn't the only place with heavy rain. Colorado's high country and parts of Larimer County also saw flooding. The Grizzly Creek...
Denver Channel
Why some people still haven't had COVID
DENVER, Colo. — The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation found at least 82% of Americans have been infected with COVID-19, but, that means millions of Americans still haven’t been infected. Now, researchers are looking at the science behind those who have stayed healthy. Researchers are calling these...
Lakewood among U.S. cities with high levels of ethylene oxide
Lakewood is one of 19 U.S. cities to have high levels of ethylene oxide. The EPA held a meeting this week to discuss concerns. It's a colorless and flammable gas. It's also typically odorless, with levels found in the air. The EPA says, when over-inhaled over time, this gas is known to cause blood cancers and breast cancer in women.According to the EPA, "In the coming weeks, EPA plans to engage with communities facing the highest risk to hear about their concerns and answer their questions as we share details about this risk assessment, community risk, and efforts to reduce this risk...
Denver makes top 20 worst traffic cities
Sitting in traffic can be an intensely frustrating experience, and some cities are worse than others. Using data from the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard, Routific ranks the worst cities for American traffic.
Found today @ goodwill in Denver, CO!
boulderreportinglab.org
After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?
Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
travellemming.com
11 Best Places to Go Camping in Colorado (By a Local)
My family and I love to go camping in Colorado! It’s such a fun, inexpensive way to see the state. Families on a budget, young couples, and anyone looking for a cheap vacation can appreciate Colorado camping trips!. As a Colorado local, I have so many favorite places to...
Community comes together to support families of Castle View HS crash victims
The nonprofit Dads of Castle Rock organized a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Castle View High School on Sunday morning.
denverite.com
What if you replaced 55 acres of Ball Arena parking lots with retail, parks and thousands of residents? That’s in Kroenke’s plans.
Drive down Auraria Parkway, past the campus. Most days you’ll see 55 acres of empty concrete parking lots. All that pavement awaits the occasional event at Ball Arena, when people drive in, get out of their cars, go to a concert or game, and eventually come out and drive away.
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar
DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
