kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Getting Ready To Celebrate 150 Years Over Labor Day Weekend
Sheldon, Iowa — There’s a special celebration coming up in Sheldon. And it’s not just Sheldon Celebration Days. It’s also a big birthday for the town. This year, it’s Sheldon’s 150th birthday or sesquicentennial, and there are special events planned during Celebration Days over Labor Day weekend. Sheldon Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Nordahl tells us about them.
kiwaradio.com
Summer Lunch Program Wrapping Up At Sheldon UMC
Sheldon, Iowa — The annual Summer Lunch Program at Sheldon United Methodist Church is getting ready to wrap up for the season. Sheldon United Methodist Pastor Kevin Gingerich tells us about it. He says they often have many more people come on the last day. Summer Lunch Program Coordinator...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone couple returns home to operate Country Club kitchen
PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Husband and wife duo Michael and Mariah Swanson moved to Pipestone in the Spring of 2022 to take over the kitchen at the Pipestone Country Club. ”It has been really fun just to kind of do our own thing with us having free range...
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
KELOLAND TV
The legendary story of Jesse James relived on pontoon ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people in this area know the legendary story of outlaw Jesse James and his connection to Garretson. Some senior citizens got a personal lesson about how the bank robber and his gang got away from lawmen after robbing a bank in Minnesota and made their fateful leap at Devil’s Gulch.
kiwaradio.com
Jeanette (Jean) Post
96-year-old Jeanette (Jean) Post of Spirit Lake, formerly of Ocheyedan, passed away Sunday, August 14th, at Accura Healthcare in Spirit Lake. Funeral services will be at 11:00 Saturday (August 20th) at Ocheyedan Christian Reformed Church in Ocheyedan. Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the church.
kiwaradio.com
Hermina “Mina” Van Kley
Hermina “Mina” Van Kley, age 94 of Sanborn, passed away at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, on Monday, August 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Sanborn. Visitation will be held at the Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn on Friday, August 19th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn.
kiwaradio.com
Christine Faber
Christine Faber, age 68, of Inwood, Iowa, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence in Inwood after a long battle with cancer. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 15, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Eisinga officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Sunday, August 14, at Inwood CRC.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday, August 15th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 11:00 a.m., 67-year-old Phyllis Beukelman of Sioux Center was driving a 2018 Ford Edge westbound on a residential driveway about a mile northwest of Sioux Center when she experienced a medical event and lost control of the vehicle, which left the driveway and struck trees in a grove on the property.
Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash in Southern Minnesota Injures Two People
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved motorcycle crash on I-90 near Fairmont Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed in the median in Pleasant Prairie township around 9:10 p.m.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon student earns Iowa biliteracy seal
Maria Hererra, who graduated from Sheldon High School in May, has been speaking Spanish and English for nearly her entire life. She has spent so much time code-switching, she hardly has to think about it. “Switching back and forth is pretty easy for me,” the 18-year-old said. Still, sometimes...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man arrested for meth, pot
LITTLE ROCK—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Manfred House gets protection, not immunity
LUVERNE, MN—It’s still there, for now, and the fight to restore a historic home of an Iowan author has reached what appears to be a stalemate. The Manfred House is perched on the edge of Blue Mounds State Park, just outside Luverne in southwest Minnesota. The bespoke residential structure cuddles into one of the rock faces that gives the park its name.
kicdam.com
Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact
Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
siouxcountyradio.com
Two people hospitalized following Wednesday accident
Two people were taken to hospitals after an accident Wednesday morning about 3 miles northeast of Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street, 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th street. Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
nwestiowa.com
S-O football coach McCarty back home
SIBLEY—There’s no place like home, at least to Mike McCarty, the new Sibley-Ocheyedan head football coach. The incoming gridiron leader spent time as a player on the Sibley High School field before graduating in 1983. He experienced a time of success for the football program as a member of the state runner-up team of 1982.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed on assault charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A Rock Rapids man was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Joshua Patrick Faron stemmed from two incidents about 6:45 p.m. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Faron allegedly displayed a handgun...
