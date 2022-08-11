LUVERNE, MN—It’s still there, for now, and the fight to restore a historic home of an Iowan author has reached what appears to be a stalemate. The Manfred House is perched on the edge of Blue Mounds State Park, just outside Luverne in southwest Minnesota. The bespoke residential structure cuddles into one of the rock faces that gives the park its name.

LUVERNE, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO