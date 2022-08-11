ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA

Fashion Forward

Kentaro Kameyama comes to Idyllwild Arts Academy after teaching fashion at The Fashion School of Los Angeles. One of Kentaro Kameyama’s first tenants of fashion design is storytelling. In order for the pattern, design, and appearance to connect with its audience, the ensemble has to communicate on its own.
