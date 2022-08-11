SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry reported that as of August 15, ODF districts have suppressed 418 fires this summer. The ODF says the fires they have extinguished thus far have only burned about 582 acres. According to the ODF, the 10-year average of acres burned each year by this point in the fire season is 56,121 acres burned. Officials say there is a possibility for holdover fires to start from lightning strikes, but ODF firefighters have done well in keeping fires small.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO