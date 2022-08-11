Read full article on original website
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
Mountwood Park in Wood County, West Virginia, sees improvements
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Wood County officials hope major improvements undertaken at Mountwood Park recently will translate into making it a favorite local recreational site as well as attracting out-of-town visitors to enjoy all the park has to offer. Wood County Parks Director Jeremy Cross said excavation work...
ZERO run/walk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in West Virginia to su…
Connecticut man gets 100-month fed prison term for Marion County, West Virginia, gun crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Marion County has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh imposed the sentence on William Joseph Milot for aiding and abetting the false statement in connection with the acquisition of firearms.
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
Marion BOE 8-15-22
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stad…
Dr. Andrew Parsons
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at WVU Medicine, has…
Aviation youth expo set Friday & Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aviation lovers and those with an interest in aeronautics careers are invited to attend the free Carl Hopkins Aviation Youth Expo hosted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex. The event will be held indoor and outdoor, rain or shine.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Superintendent discusses county's assessment scores as fall semester nears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Marion County students set to return to the classroom next week, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage and her staff are preparing for the 2022-23 school year, thanks in part to recently returned statewide assessment scores. The county has now been able to...
Marion County West Virginia, BOE hears update from East Fairmont Stadium Committee
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stadium Committee updated the Marion County Board of Education on the school’s need for an on-campus sports complex, hoping that board members share their vision for the project. The proposed complex, which officials...
Antero employees renovate school sports complex in Wetzel County, West Virginia
PINE GROVE, W.Va. (WV News) — Employees with Antero Resources, the state’s largest natural gas producer, volunteered at Valley High School last month to renovate the school’s sports complex. With support from RDR Energy Resources, Instant Growth Hydroseeding LLC and Laurel Aggregates, volunteers dedicated a combined 400...
Dr. Parsons has helped to bring cutting-edge surgery technique to WVU Medicine
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at WVU Medicine, has helped bring a cutting-edge surgical procedure to the patients of the Mountain State. Parsons has received specialized training in robotic assisted surgery, allowing him to offer WVU Medicine patients the most advanced options for...
Lincoln golfers beat Robert C. Byrd by 8 strokes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln defeated Robert C. Byrd, 141-149, in high school golf action at Sunny Croft on Monday. Pierce McBee led the Cougars with a round of 43, while Lance Hostuttler (48) and Brock DelRio (50) rounded out the team score.
Free Virtual All Veterans Job Fair set today from noon-4 p.m.; sign up at success.recruitmilitary.com
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair from noon-4 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Liberty's Lancaster takes medalist honors in 4-team match
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Finishing with a birdie on hole No. 1 didn’t only ensure Liberty’s Jace Lancaster wouldn’t be too far above par. It helped him be the low medalist at Monday’s four-team match.
WVU's Izzo-Brown doesn't shy away from 2021 streakbreaker
Most college coaches are loath to discuss last year -- especially if that season didn't produce results that met preseason expectations. WVU women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is not one of those coaches. Thus it is that WVU's ultra-successful mentor didn't back away from speaking about last year's 10-5-5...
