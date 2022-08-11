ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Mountwood Park in Wood County, West Virginia, sees improvements

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Wood County officials hope major improvements undertaken at Mountwood Park recently will translate into making it a favorite local recreational site as well as attracting out-of-town visitors to enjoy all the park has to offer. Wood County Parks Director Jeremy Cross said excavation work...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WVNews

ZERO run/walk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in West Virginia to su…
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Dr. Andrew Parsons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at WVU Medicine, has…
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ronald Lee#Wv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Lincoln golfers beat Robert C. Byrd by 8 strokes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln defeated Robert C. Byrd, 141-149, in high school golf action at Sunny Croft on Monday. Pierce McBee led the Cougars with a round of 43, while Lance Hostuttler (48) and Brock DelRio (50) rounded out the team score.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU's Izzo-Brown doesn't shy away from 2021 streakbreaker

Most college coaches are loath to discuss last year -- especially if that season didn't produce results that met preseason expectations. WVU women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is not one of those coaches. Thus it is that WVU's ultra-successful mentor didn't back away from speaking about last year's 10-5-5...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy