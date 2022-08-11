Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Overnight Crash Sends One to Hospital in Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pittston Police, and the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance were all on scene just after 10:00pm on Monday behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Investigators found a car turned on its side in a ditch behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Crews say that the...
WOLF
PA American Water to begin replacing 6,000 ft of pipe in Hanover Twp. this week
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water today announced a $3.5 million project to install nearly 6,000 feet of ductile-iron water main along the San Souci Parkway (SR 2002) in Hanover Township. The project, which replaces pipes dating to 1900, will improve reliability for customers, reduce service...
WOLF
Woman flown to hospital dies after being hit by car in Frackville
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A pedestrian was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Frackville on Monday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred around 3:45 PM in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Frack Street. Investigators learned that the victim, a 92-year-old woman, was...
WOLF
Makeshift memorial marks tragedy outside of Berwick Bar
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 17 people were hurt when a car plowed into them around 6:15 Saturday evening in Berwick. Maureen Vassallo and Barbara Barbusca were vendors at a community event at the Intoxicolgy Department Bar and Restaurant benefiting the three survivors of that fatal fire in Nescopeck back on August 5th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
GoFundMe pages started for many victims of Berwick tragedy
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — Many fundraisers have been launched on GoFundMe for the victims injured in the Berwick Tragedy on Saturday. One woman was killed and 17 others were injured while attending a community benefit event for a family involved in a previous fire that resulted in the loss of life after 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes intentionally drove his vehicle into the crowd of people.
WOLF
Missing man in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa, (WOLF) — Nanticoke Police are asking for help in locating a man who is missing,. Police say 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski was last seen on August 10th just after 7 pm on US Route 11 heading towards Plymouth. Rogozinski is described as a white male, standing at 5'01",...
WOLF
Man dies after crashing his motorcycle in Northumberland County
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle in Northumberland County. 40-year-old Anthony Snyder of Milton was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in West Chllisquaque Township around 11:30 pm. Snyder failed to negotiate a right curve as he was traveling north in the...
WOLF
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
One teen dead after car crashes down embankment in Northumberland County
UPPER AUGUSTA TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — One died after a car full of teens and one juvenile crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County Sunday morning. The crash happened along Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township just after 10 AM. Police say a 16-year-old boy from Sunbury was driving...
WOLF
Siren test to be held for Berwick area power plant
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) announced the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Berwick will conduct a siren test on Thursday to ensure proper operations of the siren system. On August 18th at 11 am, emergency sirens within 10 miles of the Susquehanna Steam...
WOLF
Man arrested after ramming car into a State Police vehicle with Trooper inside
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — A 35-year-old man from Beach Lake was arrested after he backed his car into a trooper's vehicle after being pulled over. Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore is investigating an incident that happened just after Midnight Saturday at the Sunoco Gas Station on Davis Street in Scranton.
WOLF
PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County
VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Police training to take place at Mountain Top elementary school
RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — The Rice Township police department announced they will be hosting a police training event at Rice Elementary school this week from August 15 through August 19 between 7am and 5pm. The public is advised there may be visible police presence and activity along Church...
WOLF
Comedy show fundraiser to benefit local causes
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The Scranton Comedy Club held a fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for Animal Care Associates as well as the Taylor Police department. Animal Care associates work to make sure all animals in the care find a new home,. As for the Taylor police,...
WOLF
Man arrested for child assault
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested 72-year-old John Davis. The arrest came after a Police investigation was conducted involving child abuse. It was found the abuse was committed multiple times several years ago. Davis was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child.
WOLF
Summerfest Taking Place in Downtown Scranton
Summerfest is taking place in downtown Scranton. We're told it's the first annual event which was held at Groove Brewing, but Bartari hosted the event. People got to enjoy their favorite brews and food. "Oh we have been working on this or talking about this for about 30 days it...
WOLF
Railriders hit road
The Scranton-Wilkes Barre Railriders wrapped up a 12 game home stand with 7 wins and now are off on a 12 game road trip to the mid west. The Railriders have 6 game in St Paul and 6 in Omaha and the team is looking forward to their first trip ever to the two teams.
WOLF
Community Calendar August 15th-August 21st
Here's what’s happening in your community this week!. Beginning Wednesday through Saturday, Carbondale is hosting Pioneer Nights with food, and live music each night along Main Street with activities for all. Thursday kicks off the annual Pittston Tomato Festival. The festival boasts delicious foods, a variety of live entertainment,...
Comments / 0