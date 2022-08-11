BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — Many fundraisers have been launched on GoFundMe for the victims injured in the Berwick Tragedy on Saturday. One woman was killed and 17 others were injured while attending a community benefit event for a family involved in a previous fire that resulted in the loss of life after 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes intentionally drove his vehicle into the crowd of people.

BERWICK, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO