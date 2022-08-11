ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Overnight Crash Sends One to Hospital in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pittston Police, and the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance were all on scene just after 10:00pm on Monday behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Investigators found a car turned on its side in a ditch behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Crews say that the...
PITTSTON, PA
Woman flown to hospital dies after being hit by car in Frackville

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A pedestrian was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Frackville on Monday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred around 3:45 PM in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Frack Street. Investigators learned that the victim, a 92-year-old woman, was...
FRACKVILLE, PA
Makeshift memorial marks tragedy outside of Berwick Bar

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 17 people were hurt when a car plowed into them around 6:15 Saturday evening in Berwick. Maureen Vassallo and Barbara Barbusca were vendors at a community event at the Intoxicolgy Department Bar and Restaurant benefiting the three survivors of that fatal fire in Nescopeck back on August 5th.
NESCOPECK, PA
GoFundMe pages started for many victims of Berwick tragedy

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — Many fundraisers have been launched on GoFundMe for the victims injured in the Berwick Tragedy on Saturday. One woman was killed and 17 others were injured while attending a community benefit event for a family involved in a previous fire that resulted in the loss of life after 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes intentionally drove his vehicle into the crowd of people.
BERWICK, PA
Missing man in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa, (WOLF) — Nanticoke Police are asking for help in locating a man who is missing,. Police say 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski was last seen on August 10th just after 7 pm on US Route 11 heading towards Plymouth. Rogozinski is described as a white male, standing at 5'01",...
NANTICOKE, PA
Man dies after crashing his motorcycle in Northumberland County

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle in Northumberland County. 40-year-old Anthony Snyder of Milton was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in West Chllisquaque Township around 11:30 pm. Snyder failed to negotiate a right curve as he was traveling north in the...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA
Siren test to be held for Berwick area power plant

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) announced the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Berwick will conduct a siren test on Thursday to ensure proper operations of the siren system. On August 18th at 11 am, emergency sirens within 10 miles of the Susquehanna Steam...
BERWICK, PA
PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County

VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Police training to take place at Mountain Top elementary school

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — The Rice Township police department announced they will be hosting a police training event at Rice Elementary school this week from August 15 through August 19 between 7am and 5pm. The public is advised there may be visible police presence and activity along Church...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Comedy show fundraiser to benefit local causes

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The Scranton Comedy Club held a fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for Animal Care Associates as well as the Taylor Police department. Animal Care associates work to make sure all animals in the care find a new home,. As for the Taylor police,...
SCRANTON, PA
Man arrested for child assault

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested 72-year-old John Davis. The arrest came after a Police investigation was conducted involving child abuse. It was found the abuse was committed multiple times several years ago. Davis was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Summerfest Taking Place in Downtown Scranton

Summerfest is taking place in downtown Scranton. We're told it's the first annual event which was held at Groove Brewing, but Bartari hosted the event. People got to enjoy their favorite brews and food. "Oh we have been working on this or talking about this for about 30 days it...
SCRANTON, PA
Railriders hit road

The Scranton-Wilkes Barre Railriders wrapped up a 12 game home stand with 7 wins and now are off on a 12 game road trip to the mid west. The Railriders have 6 game in St Paul and 6 in Omaha and the team is looking forward to their first trip ever to the two teams.
SCRANTON, PA
Community Calendar August 15th-August 21st

Here's what’s happening in your community this week!. Beginning Wednesday through Saturday, Carbondale is hosting Pioneer Nights with food, and live music each night along Main Street with activities for all. Thursday kicks off the annual Pittston Tomato Festival. The festival boasts delicious foods, a variety of live entertainment,...
CARBONDALE, PA

