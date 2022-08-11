Read full article on original website
WKTV
Purple Heart car show rolls into town
Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
Free outdoor movie nights to be held along Erie Canal
In partnership with LI Movie Nights and Gems Along the Mohawk, this first-of-its-kind canalside event will offer free screening of top box office hits.
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!
Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland DPW announces projects starting Monday
The City of Cortland Department of Public Works announced projects for this upcoming week, starting Monday. On Monday, City DPW noted that Adhan Piping will start to remove the current curbing on Maple Avenue (from Woodruff Street to Homer Avenue) in preparation for installation of granite curbing. On Tuesday, City...
localsyr.com
Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Steve Wells, CNY congressional candidate, agrees to live syracuse.com Q&A after ducking debates
Steve Wells, the Republican candidate for Congress who refused to debate his primary opponent and brushed aside most interview requests for nearly three months, has agreed to answer questions in public this week. Wells will participate in a Q and A with syracuse.com at 11 a.m. Thursday, days before the...
WKTV
Man accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in Whitesboro Sunday afternoon. Whitesboro police stopped 24-year-old Justin Frias after they say he made an illegal left turn from Foster Street onto Westmoreland Street. Police called in a drug recognition expert and...
Utica Police Seek to Identify Individual Connected to Criminal Mischief Investigation
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating an undisclosed act of criminal mischief that...
cnycentral.com
Hidden CNY: Tuscarora Lake Offers Great Fishing Spot
Take a trip to Tuscarora Lake in Erieville and you will find a beautiful lake nestled in the hills of Madison County that fly fishing expert that Dan Morgan of Project Healing Waters says is home to a wide variety of fish. "This lake has a number of fish including...
