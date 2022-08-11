ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Purple Heart car show rolls into town

Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville

It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
BOUCKVILLE, NY
96.9 WOUR

See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home

You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland DPW announces projects starting Monday

The City of Cortland Department of Public Works announced projects for this upcoming week, starting Monday. On Monday, City DPW noted that Adhan Piping will start to remove the current curbing on Maple Avenue (from Woodruff Street to Homer Avenue) in preparation for installation of granite curbing. On Tuesday, City...
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Much needed rain returns to CNY next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in Whitesboro Sunday afternoon. Whitesboro police stopped 24-year-old Justin Frias after they say he made an illegal left turn from Foster Street onto Westmoreland Street. Police called in a drug recognition expert and...
WHITESBORO, NY
cnycentral.com

Hidden CNY: Tuscarora Lake Offers Great Fishing Spot

Take a trip to Tuscarora Lake in Erieville and you will find a beautiful lake nestled in the hills of Madison County that fly fishing expert that Dan Morgan of Project Healing Waters says is home to a wide variety of fish. "This lake has a number of fish including...
MADISON COUNTY, NY

