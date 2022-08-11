Read full article on original website
Bladen Community College Helps Hundreds of Students with Back to School Blast
Dr. Amanda Lee, Bladen Community College President, and Mr. Dennis Troy, BCC Board of Trustees Chairman, welcomed the community to the Back to School Blast held on Saturday, August 13, at the college’s campus. Hundreds of people took advantage of the free backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, polo shirts, uniform exchanges, educational resources, community resources, and fun activities!
Thousands attend PSRC’s back-to-school event
LUMBERTON — More than two thousand people attended Saturday the Back to School Community Kick Off Event hosted by the Public Schools of
NCDMV seeks applicants to operate Robeson County License Plate Agency
ROCKY MOUNT — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency,
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
THUMBS UP: It wasn’t just the Dixie Youth World Series teams that walked away with trophies. Lumberton was the biggest
More than 300 new teachers coming to Horry County Schools during teacher shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 300 new teachers are coming to Horry County Schools for the 2022-23 school year to help fight the nationwide teacher shortage. The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) releases teacher turnover data twice each school year. November 2021’s report showed roughly 6,900 teachers and […]
Dr. Susan Aycock, Starts Program to Help Eliminate Cervical Cancer
Dr. Susan Aycock, a Bladen County resident and beloved health care provider in the region, is starting a medical ministry. Meredith Parker has organized a fundraiser to support Dr. Aycock’s program to help eliminate cervical cancer. According to Parker, the World Health Organization (WHO) passed a resolution calling for...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
County commissioners deny zoning request for reintegration center
LUMBERTON —The Robeson County Board of Commissioners shot down a request Monday that would clear the way for the establishment of a rein
Share your 2022 back-to-school pictures
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After a long, hot summer — well, maybe it hasn’t been long enough for some — students in Horry, Dillon and Marlboro counties began returning to the classroom Monday morning. To celebrate the start of the new school year, here are some of our News13 staff members’ favorite “back-in-the-day” photos. […]
COVID cases decline locally; no deaths reported
LUMBERTON — After weeks of a steady rise, Robeson County saw a decrease in the number of known new COVID-19 cases during the last week.
NOTICE: Hamlet water violated standards
HAMLET — Residents of the Seaboard City were recently notified of two violations of drinking water standards. A notification sent to residents noted that the violations do not represent an emergency. According to the notice, trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids were found in above standard concentrations during a quarterly compliance...
Purnell Swett volleyball tops Red Springs in opener
PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team opened the season Monday with a 3-1 home win over Red Springs. Bella Finelli had
Docs: Aynor butcher broke USDA rules after suspension but is now in compliance
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor butcher suspended twice this year for botched animal slaughtering attempts had other violations while under suspension, according to documents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Palmetto Fresh Meats was initially suspended on Feb. 17, which was moved to a suspension in abeyance on Feb. 24, according to a USDA […]
Pee Dee pastor delivers supplies to Kentucky flood victims
MARION, S.C. (WBTW)– After recent flooding in Kentucky killed more than three dozen people, a Pee Dee pastor said he felt obligated to help. Pastor Larry Williams of the Tabernacle of God Ministries preached to the congregation at Word of God Christian Ministries in Marion on Sunday, telling parishioners about his work in the Bluegrass […]
Whiteville ‘defeats’ New Hanover in Bash at the Beach jamboree
Truthfully, no one “wins” a football scrimmage. However, during the 24 minutes the Whiteville Wolfpack and New Hanover Wildcats played the Wolfpack put 20 points on the scoreboard and New Hanover 14. Whiteville started the scrimmage in excellent field position on the New Hanover 17-yard line. that is...
Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
More than 2,500 people without power following storm in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting more than 2,500 people are without power Monday evening. At this time, Duke Energy is reporting the cause as unknown. Many people said their power went out following the storm. NEW: Myrtle Beach housing market near the top for fastest...
NC gang member sentenced to 50 years: officials
A gang member who was charged with “running an armed drug trafficking operation” has been sentenced, according to officials.
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
New coach means new look for Red Devils
RED SPRINGS — Any time a new coach leads a program, part of the challenge is getting the players to adjust to a new system. But for Red
