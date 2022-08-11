ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

bladenonline.com

Bladen Community College Helps Hundreds of Students with Back to School Blast

Dr. Amanda Lee, Bladen Community College President, and Mr. Dennis Troy, BCC Board of Trustees Chairman, welcomed the community to the Back to School Blast held on Saturday, August 13, at the college’s campus. Hundreds of people took advantage of the free backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, polo shirts, uniform exchanges, educational resources, community resources, and fun activities!
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
