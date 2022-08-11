Read full article on original website
WVNews
Bartley building on experience at quarterback for Liberty
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Last year’s experience under center will serve Liberty senior quarterback/defensive back Jace Bartley well as he prepares for the 2022 season. “It’s going to help a lot. It’s going to help me feel more comfortable in the pocket and know how to escape...
WVNews
WVU's Izzo-Brown doesn't shy away from 2021 streakbreaker
Most college coaches are loath to discuss last year -- especially if that season didn't produce results that met preseason expectations. WVU women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is not one of those coaches. Thus it is that WVU's ultra-successful mentor didn't back away from speaking about last year's 10-5-5...
WVNews
Aviation youth expo set Friday & Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aviation lovers and those with an interest in aeronautics careers are invited to attend the free Carl Hopkins Aviation Youth Expo hosted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex. The event will be held indoor and outdoor, rain or shine.
WVNews
Dr. Parsons has helped to bring cutting-edge surgery technique to WVU Medicine
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at WVU Medicine, has helped bring a cutting-edge surgical procedure to the patients of the Mountain State. Parsons has received specialized training in robotic assisted surgery, allowing him to offer WVU Medicine patients the most advanced options for...
WVNews
Antero employees renovate school sports complex in Wetzel County, West Virginia
PINE GROVE, W.Va. (WV News) — Employees with Antero Resources, the state’s largest natural gas producer, volunteered at Valley High School last month to renovate the school’s sports complex. With support from RDR Energy Resources, Instant Growth Hydroseeding LLC and Laurel Aggregates, volunteers dedicated a combined 400...
WVNews
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Superintendent discusses county's assessment scores as fall semester nears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Marion County students set to return to the classroom next week, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage and her staff are preparing for the 2022-23 school year, thanks in part to recently returned statewide assessment scores. The county has now been able to...
WVNews
Liberty's Lancaster takes medalist honors in 4-team match
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Finishing with a birdie on hole No. 1 didn’t only ensure Liberty’s Jace Lancaster wouldn’t be too far above par. It helped him be the low medalist at Monday’s four-team match.
WVNews
Marion County West Virginia, BOE hears update from East Fairmont Stadium Committee
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stadium Committee updated the Marion County Board of Education on the school’s need for an on-campus sports complex, hoping that board members share their vision for the project. The proposed complex, which officials...
WVNews
WVNews
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
WVNews
Connecticut man gets 100-month fed prison term for Marion County, West Virginia, gun crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Marion County has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh imposed the sentence on William Joseph Milot for aiding and abetting the false statement in connection with the acquisition of firearms.
