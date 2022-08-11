ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service forecasts more thunderstorms for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, but a flood watch was no longer in effect. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties where people had to be rescued by water as the floods damaged more than 100 homes, bridges and roads. Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier told WCHS radio that a lot of homes got water in their first floors and basements and that she saw cars floating down a creek.
South Carolina lawmakers consider near total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers have given their approval to a near total abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies’ caused by rape or incest. The 3-1 vote Tuesday — all Republicans for and the lone Democrat against — sets up a showdown later in the day on whether to send the restrictive bill to the House floor. South Carolina currently has a six-week ban passed in 2021 that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Republican lawmakers plan a special sessions over the next month to consider even more restrictions. The bill bans all abortions except when the life of the mother is in danger.
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska primary on Tuesday will feature two elections. In one, Alaskans get their first shot at using ranked choice voting in a statewide election in a U.S. House special special in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. The former governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee faces Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola in the race to fill the remainder of Rep. Don Young's term. Young died in March. The winner may not be known until late August. The other election is the state primary in which the top four vote-getters in the races for U.S. Senate, House, governor and legislature will advance to the general election.
Ex-Indiana attorney general joins GOP race for Walorski seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash. Hill is among at least five candidates in a growing field of candidates for Saturday’s Republican caucus to take Walorski’s place on the November election ballot in northern Indiana's solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District. The other candidates include Rudy Yakym, who Walorski’s husband endorsed Monday. Yakym is an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a former Walorski campaign staffer.
