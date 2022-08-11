COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers have given their approval to a near total abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies’ caused by rape or incest. The 3-1 vote Tuesday — all Republicans for and the lone Democrat against — sets up a showdown later in the day on whether to send the restrictive bill to the House floor. South Carolina currently has a six-week ban passed in 2021 that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Republican lawmakers plan a special sessions over the next month to consider even more restrictions. The bill bans all abortions except when the life of the mother is in danger.

POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO