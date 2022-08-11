Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Thinking So Hard Makes You Tired
Ever get home from the office and feel exhausted, even though you’ve sat at a desk all day? Scientists think they have figured out the reason why thinking hard can make you tired, giving new meaning to a “mental vacation.”A group of researchers at the Paris Brain Institute have shown that tasks that make you use your brain are associated with an increase in a key neurotransmitter called glutamate. Glutamate buildup doesn’t just muck up your brain, they argue—it affects your ability to make decisions as you become more and more fatigued. The study was published on Thursday in the...
Happiness: Adaptation to Change
Change is inevitable, and when it comes, it can be fast, difficult, and even shocking. Most of people's suffering comes from not dealing well with change. The key is to learn to adapt. Sudden changes can only "rock one's world" if they are unexpected. Expecting change helps people find ways...
Grab a lifetime plan to the world’s #1 mindfulness app for only $70
There’s a big difference between being mindful and mind-full. If your mind is full, you’re constantly inundated with thoughts that induce worry and anxiety, but if you’re mindful, you’re acutely aware of what’s happening at the moment — of what you’re sensing and feeling. It’s taking complete control of your mind rather than it controlling you.
The Metaverse is Doomed. Change My Mind.
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. “But listen — movie that gives one sight and sound. Suppose now I add taste, smell, even touch, if your interest is taken by the story. Suppose I make it so that you are in the story, you speak to the shadows, and the shadows reply, and instead of being on a screen, the story is all about you, and you are in it. Would that be to make real a dream?”
A Productivity Hack that Changed my Life as a Developer and Solopreneur
Productivity isn't about how many hours you work. It's about what you get done during those limited hours - Tom DeMarco. I was an unmotivated mess of a person. I slacked off left, right, and center. My productivity level was basically zilch, I felt like a complete waste of space. That's not because I wasn't intelligent or talented (I definitely am) — but because I didn't have any structure.
You should not stay awake after midnight, research reveals — here's why
Scientists warn that human minds are not made to stay awake past midnight. A new thesis called Mind After Midnight suggests that humans are more prone to negative stimuli after midnight. Reason sleeps, and so should the human mind. Do you ever feel at midnight like you're suffocating due to...
The 9 lies we tell ourselves about drinking – and when to seek help
WE know the huge harms of drinking - cancer, heart disease, accidents and addiction. However, we’ll use any excuse to defend our boozing habits, from stress-relief to a little confidence boost. The pandemic has changed heavy drinkers’ habits for the worse, research from the University of Sheffield warned last...
Angry People: An Unexpected Explanation
Being hungry can make you feel more irritable and angrier than you otherwise would. This phenomenon, often referred to as "hanger," can negatively affect your mood and interactions. If left unaddressed, hanger can also have implications for your physical health, such as malnutrition. A driver in the car next to...
Mindfulness for the Lonely
When you feel lonely, pause and notice how it feels. Recognize it will pass. Resist the need to judge and instead be compassionate. Recognize that when we feel lonely, it is just a feeling, and feelings are temporary. Mindfulness calms our nervous system and gives us room to see more...
Tips to Cope With the Stress of a Divorce
Divorce stress can be more intense and overwhelming than daily stress, but with specific coping tools, you can find relief. There are few things more stressful in life than going through a divorce. Not only is it a painful and emotional process, but for most, it’s also a logistical and expense-laden ordeal.
Neuroscientists Just Discovered What Causes You to See a Memory as Good Or Bad -- and Why the Distinction Is Helpful in Business
Imagine you and I are chatting in your fourth-floor conference room when the fire alarm goes off. We evacuate the building, and watch smoke pour from a set of second-floor windows as fire trucks arrive. A few days later, we're chatting in my conference room when the fire alarm goes...
Commonly Asked Questions About Grief and Loss
Loss is an event that provokes an emotional release called grief. Grief is a natural response to loss. Understanding the difference may help you cope during this time. Loss and grief can be severely overwhelming experiences, especially if you wonder if what you feel is natural. The processing of grief...
Living With Anxiety – How To Enjoy Life As Much As You Can
Depression and anxiety disorders are the most common psychological illnesses found throughout the world. Everyone’s life has situations that trigger anxiety. Dealing with issues, being in control, and working towards a resolution can aid in coping with anxiety. Here are some tips you can follow to enjoy life and improve your quality of life while living with anxiety.
'Life hates surprises': can an ambitious theory unify biology, neuroscience and psychology?
In the early 1990s, British neuroscientist Karl Friston was poring over brain scans. The scans produced terabytes of digital output, and Friston had to find new techniques to sort and classify the massive flows of data. Along the way he had a revelation. The techniques he was using might be similar to what the brain itself was doing when it processed visual data. Could it be he had stumbled upon a solution to a data engineering problem that nature had discovered long ago? Friston’s eureka moment led to a “theory of everything”, which claims to explain the behaviour of the brain,...
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Children in Japan Learn to Walk in a Subtly Different Way, Scientists Find
A child's manner of walking can tell a doctor a lot about their health and development. But the transition from tottering toddler to strutting teen is not as universal as you might think. Depending on where in the world a child grows up, their gait may mature in a slightly...
What Is Existentialism?
Existentialists believe that the nature of existence varies and is individualized to each person. We are defined by our existence, and our existence is made up of our relationship to other people and things in the world. They believe each person must choose and commit to meaning and direction in life.
Does Vinegar Go Bad?
When it comes to vinegar, there are two camps of people: Those who can’t get enough and those who avoid its fermented funk. And speaking of funk, vinegar always has a funky smell, so how do you know when it’s past its prime? Does vinegar ever become too funky to consume safely? Does vinegar go bad? Does vinegar expire? Thankfully, the answer to these questions is about as clear as white vinegar.
Mindful Walks In Nature Improve Sleep Quality, New Study Finds
Walking through natural environments can take our minds off negative thoughts and help us focus on the here and now, reducing stress and improving mood in the process. And according to new research to be published in EXPLORE: The Journal of Science & Healing, nature walks have additional far-reaching benefits that may even stick with us until bedtime.
Clearing the Mind and Savasana
SavasanaElina Fairytale (Pexels) Has it ever happened to you too? As the yoga session draws to a close, everything slows down and you slowly lie down on the mat and wait for Savasana, but our mindsets in motion all the stress and anxiety we need to let go of when we walk through the door. Sometimes when we want to slow down, our mind acts more brutally than in a stressful situation and does not allow us to rest. This makes it difficult for us to relax and follow the yoga instructor's guidance. So how do we relax in Savanasa?
