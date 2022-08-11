Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
Are you (truly) ready to hire the best of Gen Z?
When Kahlil Greene, Yale’s first-ever Black student-body president, wrote Dear CEOs: A Gen Zer’s Open Letter to His Future Employers for Harvard Business Review, the silence was deafening as many executives’ mouths likely hung agape. “Gen-Z workers are ready to walk away from companies that aren’t up...
Fast Company
What does it mean to be a digital person—and why would multifamily operators and residents care?
“You’re not quite human, are you?” asked retired Starfleet engineer Montgomery Scott of the person tending bar in a well-loved episode of Star Trek. “No, I am an android. Lieutenant Commander Data,” Data replied. “Synthetic Scotch, synthetic commanders,” shrugged Mr. Scott. Boomers, Millennials, Gen X, and...
Fast Company
Why you need to prioritize UX/UI design in your employee experience
Much of the discussion of the business value of good user experience and user interface centers around the consumer experience. Yet, it’s every bit as much of an employee experience and productivity issue. If you’re not already treating it as such, it’s time to reconsider. The business...
Fast Company
How wireless technologies can help farmers save water
Water is the most essential resource for life, for both humans and the crops we consume. Around the world, agriculture accounts for 70% of all freshwater use. I study computers and information technology in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute and direct Purdue’s Environmental Networking Technology (ENT) Laboratory, where we tackle sustainability and environmental challenges with interdisciplinary research into the Agricultural Internet of Things, or Ag-IoT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
4 essential reads about the (sometimes scary) future of AI
When it comes to artificial intelligence, there’s one question on everyone’s mind: Is it going to take over the world? If a number of tech experts and futurists are to be believed, it certainly could—but not in the way you might expect. No, there probably won’t be...
Fast Company
3 ways a downturn can encourage smarter decision-making
Even in the best of times, business leaders face a host of challenges. As an executive, I have learned running a company requires foresight, perseverance, creativity, and, most important of all, a team of talented and dedicated individuals. When the economy becomes turbulent and uncertain, strong leadership is more critical for business than ever.
Fast Company
Digital life insurance took off during COVID-19. Ladder wants to keep the momentum going
Jamie Hale, CEO and cofounder of digital life insurance firm Ladder, looks like he’s perpetually smiling. Even when he dives into statistics, there’s a smile tucked into his voice. When Hale was 11, his father passed away unexpectedly. His father’s life insurance policy meant he and his mother...
Fast Company
It’s time for a meat tax. Here’s how to make it work
Rearing livestock and growing crops to feed them has destroyed more tropical forest and killed more wildlife than any other industry. Animal agriculture also produces vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. The environmental consequences are so profound that the world cannot meet climate goals and keep ecosystems intact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
How to sell health and wellness when consumers are sick and tired of hearing about it
To capture new audiences and consumers in this competitive sector, many wellness brands, intent on appealing to millennials and Gen Z, have pivoted to marketing tactics cribbed from the lifestyle space—and are delivering cheerful missives about preventative measures and at-home care in unconventional ways. The common thread throughout: de-emphasizing the clinical and potentially frightening consequences of neglect, and focusing on the emotional benefits of empowerment and self-care—all while entertaining and amusing its audiences, especially via social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
TechCrunch
Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?
Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
Fast Company
These sensors know when your office is underutilized—and when your grandma takes a fall
Knowing where people are in a building at any moment is valuable information, and a variety of technologies now exist to make it easy to turn a home or office into its own tiny surveillance state. Using video cameras or simple motion-tracking sensors, these technologies can tell when unneeded energy...
Fast Company
How is our transition to renewables going? We’re moving forward—but we need to do more
With many nations making efforts to transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, SciLine interviewed Erin Baker, a professor of industrial engineering and operations at UMass Amherst. Baker discussed the technological, political and regulatory efforts needed for this transition, as well as ways that our fossil fuel-dependent system disproportionately harms poor communities and communities of color.
Fast Company
2 quick ways to spot dubious Amazon reviews
If you’ve bought enough stuff on Amazon, there’s a chance you’ve been duped once or twice. That’s because fake Amazon reviews are big business. It’s also a big headache for consumers. Every time we buy a dud of a faux-five-star product, we grow more leery of buying products from Amazon in the future-even those that actually deserve high ratings. The company makes returning stuff reasonably easy, but if something conks out 31 days after you buy it, you’re often stuck dealing directly with an untrustworthy seller.
Fast Company
Long COVID is still draining many workers. Here’s how it affects productivity
Since the very first cases of COVID-19 were identified, this new virus has largely confounded the scientific community. But perhaps even more mysterious are the wide-ranging symptoms that many who contracted the virus continue to experience long after the expected recovery period. This phenomenon is known as long COVID, or long-haul COVID.
Fast Company
This great little app gives you a canvas for resizable sticky notes
Manifest is a neat online notepad that lets you pin plain-text notes onto a virtual canvas. Just click and drag to create a note of any size, then start typing. You can have as many notes as will fit on the screen, and you can always move notes around or stack them on top of one another. A dark mode is also available by pressing Alt+T. The site will automatically save your notes and layout for next time, provided you’re using the same computer and web browser.
TechCrunch
Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group
Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, Co-Founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi
This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
Fast Company
More layoffs at tech-adjacent brands: Peloton, Calm, Sweetgreen, and more
Another bad week is wrapping up for tech companies—and consumer brands that have donned the tech cape to boost valuations and share prices. Peloton just announced that it is slashing nearly 800 jobs. The Peloton news is part of a sweeping overhaul that includes shutting many of its stores and hiking prices for its high-end bikes and popular treadmill. In a statement, the company explained that “these moves enable Peloton to become more efficient, cost-effective, and agile.” CEO Barry McCarthy, who took over from former CEO John Foley in February, told employees in an email that the effort was part of a plan to “engineer the great comeback story of the post-Covid era.” Shares surged by 13% on the news.
Fast Company
This is why you feel you’re never free from your inbox
Ding! You’ve got mail—again, and again, and again. If you’re a knowledge worker, you’re tied to your computer for getting your work done. For better or worse, that means that your email is ever-present, tempting you in the background. Although email has become an important and...
Fast Company
What you need to know about Google Web Designer, a primer
Starting and running a business—especially in this day and age when having an online presence is important—is no small feat. It’s no longer simply about coming up with and executing a killer business plan and doing what you do best. Once you factor in creating and maintaining a polished website, running ads, and creating social media content, the digital marketing side of the business can quickly become a full-time job in and of itself.
Comments / 0