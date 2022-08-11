Read full article on original website
Roll-and-write board games are having their moment in the sun
The COVID-19 lockdown was truly the best of times and worst of times for the board game industry. Forced inside for months on end, consumer demand for board games skyrocketed while supply chain problems made getting those games harder and harder. The most popular games to come out of the pandemic are the roll-and-writes, a genre of game that lends itself well to socially distanced and even Zoom-based gameplay. That popularity was reflected at this year’s Gen Con, where the presence of these games at numerous companies’ booths suggested that we’re entering a new age of innovation for the genre.
New Lord of the Rings game coming from Take-Two and a company that helped make the movies
A new Lord of the Rings game is on the way, this time from Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division. The publishing label is known for games like The Outer Worlds and Hades. This time around, though, it is partnering with the interactive game division Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based company that made props and did special effects work on the Lord of the Rings movies.
Coffee Talk, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Immortality coming to Xbox Game Pass in August
A host of new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting today, with some new DLC and updates available to two titles and a handful of games leaving at the end of the month. Here’s what shaking for the rest of August. Talking simulator Coffee Talk will be...
Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball event brings skins, quests, anime episodes, and much more
Epic Games has officially unveiled the Dragon Ball crossover event that begins in Fortnite today, Aug. 16 — and it’s a big one. There’s more here than even yesterday’s fairly extensive leak suggested. Across a short trailer, a gameplay video (which was the basis of yesterday’s...
Genshin Impact ‘The Final Treasure’ world quest guide
In Genshin Impact’s last week of the “Summer Odyssey” Golden Apple Archipelago event, the last world quest “The Final Treasure” has finally been unlocked. The quest is fairly straight forward, but if you’re not paying attention, you may get literally lost in fog. Our...
Jet ski racing classic Wave Race 64 splashing onto Nintendo Switch Online
Classic jet ski racing game Wave Race 64 will soon be available for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack membership. Originally released in 1996 for the Nintendo 64, Wave Race 64 splashes onto Nintendo Switch on Aug. 19. The game’s iconic scenic locations — which include an...
Digimon Survive lost its way
The itinerary for a class trip typically includes safe, normal things — visiting a historical landmark and learning how to cooperate with people from other schools, for instance. You’re less likely to encounter classroom-sized spiders or intense personal trauma, and hopefully, you won’t be responsible for a friend never returning home. But these are just some of the everyday tribulations for the unlucky band of middle schoolers in Digimon Survive.
Tower of Fantasy codes guide
ILOVETOF (1 Gold Nucleus, 5 Weapon Batteries II) TOF666 (8,888 Gold, SR Relic Shard Box) TOF888 (8,888 Gold, 1 Black Nucleus, 10 Crispy Grilled Fish) We’re not entirely sure when these codes expire, but they are still working as of publication time. How to use Tower of Fantasy codes.
Wii Sports supervillain Matt can now crush you in Switch Sports
Nintendo announced the end of fair play in Nintendo Switch Sports on Friday when the company revealed that legendary Wii Sports competitor Matt is now available for players to challenge. As far as Nintendo has revealed, Matt is a possible opponent in all sports, and is specifically built for players...
Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update is almost here
After a summer filled with delays and controversial leaks, we finally have a confirmed date for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update. The 3.0 update, which will introduce a new region to explore and new elemental power to the game, will be released on Aug. 24, developer Hoyoverse says. A jam-packed stream on Saturday revealed a new story trailer and confirmed the first Sumeru three characters being featured on Wish banners: Collei, Tighnari, and Dori.
Another MultiVersus leak says Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch are on the way
Add Beetlejuice and Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West to MultiVersus’ invitation list. The two aren’t confirmed, but more datamining — on top of Monday’s surprise announcement of two more characters — has fans on the hunt for more clues in Warner Bros.’ ensemble brawler.
MultiVersus adds new characters, balance improvements in season 1 patch notes
After a delay earlier this month, the first season for MultiVersus is here, and brings with it some major updates for the new platform fighter. In addition to a host of balance tweaks and mission improvements, season 1 will bring at least four new characters to the game. This update also starts the new bimonthly free-to-play character rotation.
Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time
Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist known for his work on DC comics, like the Batman series Future State: Gotham. But now he’s shifted his work toward a new kind of project: developing a Final Fantasy-esque RPG inspired by the original PlayStation. As he works on this project, he has documented each step of the process and shared it on social media. It’s been a joy to follow online.
Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase
Disney’s upcoming D23 fan expo will include a little something for everyone who considers themselves a fan of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across the company’s film, television, and theme parks divisions. This year, the D23 Expo will also have something substantial for video game fans, with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, coming on Sept. 9. Even if you aren’t going to the sold-out D23 Expo in-person, you’ll be able to watch it happen online.
Details on Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball crossover leak early
Fortnite’s latest crossover will bring the Dragon Ball franchise to the battle royale sensation on Aug. 16, but a purportedly leaked video of Epic Games’ latest crossover spoils plenty about the upcoming event. Of course, Goku and Vegeta are here, but there’s much more than that. The...
John Wick director wants to make his Ghost of Tsushima movie in Japanese
Chad Stahelski, the John Wick director tasked by Sony with turning hit samurai game Ghost of Tsushima into a movie, has said that he wants to make the film in Japanese, with a cast of Japanese actors. And he noted that Sony is “on board” with the move.
