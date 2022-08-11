ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Roll-and-write board games are having their moment in the sun

The COVID-19 lockdown was truly the best of times and worst of times for the board game industry. Forced inside for months on end, consumer demand for board games skyrocketed while supply chain problems made getting those games harder and harder. The most popular games to come out of the pandemic are the roll-and-writes, a genre of game that lends itself well to socially distanced and even Zoom-based gameplay. That popularity was reflected at this year’s Gen Con, where the presence of these games at numerous companies’ booths suggested that we’re entering a new age of innovation for the genre.
HOBBIES
Polygon

New Lord of the Rings game coming from Take-Two and a company that helped make the movies

A new Lord of the Rings game is on the way, this time from Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division. The publishing label is known for games like The Outer Worlds and Hades. This time around, though, it is partnering with the interactive game division Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based company that made props and did special effects work on the Lord of the Rings movies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Gen Con#Game Design#Board Gaming#Letters
Polygon

Genshin Impact ‘The Final Treasure’ world quest guide

In Genshin Impact’s last week of the “Summer Odyssey” Golden Apple Archipelago event, the last world quest “The Final Treasure” has finally been unlocked. The quest is fairly straight forward, but if you’re not paying attention, you may get literally lost in fog. Our...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Digimon Survive lost its way

The itinerary for a class trip typically includes safe, normal things — visiting a historical landmark and learning how to cooperate with people from other schools, for instance. You’re less likely to encounter classroom-sized spiders or intense personal trauma, and hopefully, you won’t be responsible for a friend never returning home. But these are just some of the everyday tribulations for the unlucky band of middle schoolers in Digimon Survive.
COMICS
Polygon

Tower of Fantasy codes guide

ILOVETOF (1 Gold Nucleus, 5 Weapon Batteries II) TOF666 (8,888 Gold, SR Relic Shard Box) TOF888 (8,888 Gold, 1 Black Nucleus, 10 Crispy Grilled Fish) We’re not entirely sure when these codes expire, but they are still working as of publication time. How to use Tower of Fantasy codes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
Polygon

Wii Sports supervillain Matt can now crush you in Switch Sports

Nintendo announced the end of fair play in Nintendo Switch Sports on Friday when the company revealed that legendary Wii Sports competitor Matt is now available for players to challenge. As far as Nintendo has revealed, Matt is a possible opponent in all sports, and is specifically built for players...
TENNIS
Polygon

Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update is almost here

After a summer filled with delays and controversial leaks, we finally have a confirmed date for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update. The 3.0 update, which will introduce a new region to explore and new elemental power to the game, will be released on Aug. 24, developer Hoyoverse says. A jam-packed stream on Saturday revealed a new story trailer and confirmed the first Sumeru three characters being featured on Wish banners: Collei, Tighnari, and Dori.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

MultiVersus adds new characters, balance improvements in season 1 patch notes

After a delay earlier this month, the first season for MultiVersus is here, and brings with it some major updates for the new platform fighter. In addition to a host of balance tweaks and mission improvements, season 1 will bring at least four new characters to the game. This update also starts the new bimonthly free-to-play character rotation.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time

Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist known for his work on DC comics, like the Batman series Future State: Gotham. But now he’s shifted his work toward a new kind of project: developing a Final Fantasy-esque RPG inspired by the original PlayStation. As he works on this project, he has documented each step of the process and shared it on social media. It’s been a joy to follow online.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase

Disney’s upcoming D23 fan expo will include a little something for everyone who considers themselves a fan of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across the company’s film, television, and theme parks divisions. This year, the D23 Expo will also have something substantial for video game fans, with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, coming on Sept. 9. Even if you aren’t going to the sold-out D23 Expo in-person, you’ll be able to watch it happen online.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Details on Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball crossover leak early

Fortnite’s latest crossover will bring the Dragon Ball franchise to the battle royale sensation on Aug. 16, but a purportedly leaked video of Epic Games’ latest crossover spoils plenty about the upcoming event. Of course, Goku and Vegeta are here, but there’s much more than that. The...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy