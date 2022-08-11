Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
Florida receives $1.5 million grant for rural health workforce training
CommunityHealth IT, Inc. (CommHIT)at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has received $1,545,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The funding for FY 2022 will support the Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program. Get...
stateofreform.com
Tribal Area Health Education Center Will Address Tribal Health Care Needs, Train Workforce
The Arizona Area Health Education Center (AzAHEC) Program at the University of Arizona Health Sciences recently selected the Arizona Advisory Council on Indian Health Care to develop a new American Indian Health AHEC Regional Center dedicated to developing health profession education initiatives and expanding access to health care for tribal communities in Arizona.
stateofreform.com
UnitedHealthcare Donates $500,000 to Nonprofits in Maryland
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Maryland to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating $11 million in grants through its Empowering...
stateofreform.com
California could soon reduce prior authorization requirements for physicians
A bill that would significantly reduce administrative burdens in physician practices may be close to passing the Assembly. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Senate Bill 250, sponsored by Sen. Richard Pan (D–Sacramento) and Scott Wiener (D–San Francisco), would prohibit a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stateofreform.com
Thousands of Kaiser therapists in Northern California to strike starting Monday over poor working conditions
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians, all members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), will begin striking on Monday in Fresno, Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Jose. Clinicians taking part in the strike are citing what they describe as Kaiser’s failure to address the state’s surge in demand for treatment.
stateofreform.com
Newsom’s CARE Court proposal nears passage, controversy continues over ‘mandatory commitment’ of program
With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Court proposal currently placed on the legislative suspense file, conversations surrounding the bill remain contentious. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Senate Bill 1338, introduced by Sens. Tom Umberg (D–Santa Ana) and Susan Talamantes Eggman...
stateofreform.com
Intermountain Healthcare Announces CEO Leadership Transition
Intermountain Healthcare has announced that Marc Harrison, MD, will be transitioning this fall from his leadership role as president and CEO for the organization, a position he has held since 2016. Dr. Harrison has accepted a leadership position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Get the latest...
Comments / 0