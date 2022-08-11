Read full article on original website
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
Alabama’s most popular college choice by county for 2021
Which schools do Alabama college students choose? Usually, those that are pretty close by. Data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education shows the most popular public, four-year university for each Alabama county for fall of 2021. Once again, Troy University, in Pike County, south of Montgomery, leads the way as the most popular choice for 15 of Alabama’s 67 counties. The next closest school, Jacksonville State University in Calhoun County, was the most popular choice for 10 counties.
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
High School football Week 0 schedule
There will be several matchups to look forward to in Week 0, including the AHSAA Kickoff Classic - Cramton Bowl between the Helena Huskies and Chelsea Red Devils. Also in 7A, the Vestavia Hills Rebels will host the Mountain Brook Spartans.
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
With rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they've seen an uptick in those seeking help.
A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”
As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
California Laundromat Owners Pick Up and Move to Alabama After 12 Break-Ins in 6 Months
For more than a generation, Derek Thoms and his family have owned a number of successful laundromats in California‘s Bay Area. But after a string of 12 break-ins targeting his businesses over the last six months, Thoms has had enough. In January, a truck smashed into the front of...
“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”
Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
Alabama Republicans address adoption costs, parental control ahead of legislative session, election
Alabama’s GOP State Executive Committee gathered in Montgomery for its yearly summer meeting, addressing hot button issues like adoption, Roe v. Wade, parental rights and single-party support. Attendees also included Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt. “We need you now more than ever, because...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Alabama getting better at doling out COVID-19 funds to people facing eviction, advocates say
Alabama’s program to help renters during the pandemic has taken a turn for the better, advocates say, after significant delays in distributing the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 rental assistance. Still the state has given out less than half of the federal money it received. During the...
Active Pattern This Week, A Few Strong Storms Monday
Monday afternoon looks hotter and could be mainly rain-free. Temperatures peak in the mid 90s in most locations. However, humidity results in peak heat indices of 100-105°. A few severe storms appear possible through Monday evening. The storm prediction center places a marginal (1/5) severe risk across central Alabama. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary hazard in stronger storms.
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
State Democratic Party Nominates Monica Arrington for Montgomery Judge’s Position
The Alabama Democratic Party has nominated attorney Monica Arrington for Montgomery County Circuit Judge 15th Circuit Place 3. That is according to Tabitha Isner, the newly-installed vice chairman of the state Democratic party. Last month, the party revoked the nomination of Sebrina Martin, who had won the May 24 Democratic...
UPDATE: Alabama Republicans Approve Pursuit of Closed Primaries
The governing body of the Alabama Republican Party has approved pursuing a closed primary system. This weekend, members passed a resolution urging the Alabama Legislature to approve closed primaries that require voters to register with a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary. Currently, Alabama is...
Sunny and Hot Tuesday; Rain and Storms Rest of Week
SUNNY & HOT TUESDAY: Today will be a mainly dry day as the front sags south and we can expect a mostly sunny sky, with only a small chance of a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for most locations across Central and South Alabama this afternoon.
Woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. Jeff Eliasoph from sister station WVTM talked with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas of her...
Robocallers are plaguing Alabama—what they are and how to react
We’ve all gotten a robocall at some point or another—a phone call from a number we don’t recognize. It could be someone, particularly a robot, asking for money for a cause or trying to save an account from being hacked. A recent study ranked Alabama third in the states that received the most robocalls in the past month. Read to learn what you should do when you receive one of these calls.
