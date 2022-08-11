ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

2022 Southern California State of Reform Health Policy Conference

The 2022 Southern California State of Reform Health Policy Conference will once again be taking place in person at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on Thursday December 8th! This conference helps foster a dialogue about the opportunities and challenges facing our health care system. State of Reform is one of the largest, most diverse convenings of senior health care executives and health policy leaders from across the state. Join us on December 8th to connect, network, and discuss the most important health care activity taking place today!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
SPOKANE, WA
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
SEATTLE, WA
Inslee orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced on social media that all U.S. and state flags in Washington should be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson. Inslee made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. Patterson passed away on August 4 after suffering cardiac arrest on July...

