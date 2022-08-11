The 2022 Southern California State of Reform Health Policy Conference will once again be taking place in person at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on Thursday December 8th! This conference helps foster a dialogue about the opportunities and challenges facing our health care system. State of Reform is one of the largest, most diverse convenings of senior health care executives and health policy leaders from across the state. Join us on December 8th to connect, network, and discuss the most important health care activity taking place today!

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO