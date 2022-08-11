ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Large Scale Illegal Marijuana Grow Shut Down

On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, OR
Crime & Safety
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Klamath Falls News

KCSO: $60 Million in illegal marijuana destroyed near Beatty

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot...
BEATTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING

Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Destroys 16k Plants; Watermasters Discover One Million Gallons Water Used Illegally, Code Enforcement Issues $180k Fine (Photo)

MEDFORD, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site yesterday morning near the 9000 block of Hillcrest Road east of Medford. The property contained approximately 16,827 illegal cannabis plants in 87 “hoop-style” greenhouses, taking up 5 1/2 acres of the property. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police (OSP) Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) detectives, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted with the warrant service. On scene, one subject was detained, interviewed, and released. Detectives identified the primary suspects and charges are pending from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office.
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Water Resources#Irrigation#Oregon State Police#Osp#Homeland Security
KTVL

Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12

On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

More Photos from the Greenway Fire

The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
theashlandchronicle.com

August 14, 2022

The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVL

Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits

SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10

On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy