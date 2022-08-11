Read full article on original website
KTVL
Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
iheart.com
Large Scale Illegal Marijuana Grow Shut Down
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Law enforcement busts illegal cannabis grow that stole 25 thousand gallons water per day
MEDFORD — After nine months of investigating an unlicensed cannabis operation in Medford, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives conducted a search and seizure on August 10 near the 9000 block of Hillcrest Road. The property contained approximately 16,827 illegal cannabis plants in 87 hoop style greenhouses, taking...
Klamath Falls News
KCSO: $60 Million in illegal marijuana destroyed near Beatty
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot...
kptv.com
Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
jacksoncountyor.org
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Destroys 16k Plants; Watermasters Discover One Million Gallons Water Used Illegally, Code Enforcement Issues $180k Fine (Photo)
MEDFORD, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site yesterday morning near the 9000 block of Hillcrest Road east of Medford. The property contained approximately 16,827 illegal cannabis plants in 87 “hoop-style” greenhouses, taking up 5 1/2 acres of the property. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police (OSP) Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) detectives, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted with the warrant service. On scene, one subject was detained, interviewed, and released. Detectives identified the primary suspects and charges are pending from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office.
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
theashlandchronicle.com
More Photos from the Greenway Fire
The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
theashlandchronicle.com
KTVL
Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
KTVL
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
A firefighter battling a wildfire in Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree, officials say
A firefighter died while battling a wildfire in southwestern Oregon after he was struck by a tree, officials said Thursday.
centraloregondaily.com
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
