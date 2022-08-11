ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Cummins Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Cummins CMI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Couchbase

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Couchbase BASE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Couchbase. The company has an average price target of $21.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $17.00.
Peering Into SoFi Technologies Recent Short Interest

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) short percent of float has fallen 8.66% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 130.43 million shares sold short, which is 19.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Brinker Gets 30% Price Target Boost From This Analyst Ahead Of Earnings

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated an Outperform rating on Brinker International Inc EAT and raised the price target to $37 from $28.50, implying a 12% upside. The analyst raised the price target ahead of Brinker’s Q4 earnings. Vaccaro said the investors will focus on the company’s FY23 guidance...
Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Rocketing Higher Tuesday

Digital media and content company Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG is seeing shares take off Tuesday as the stock was unhalted and became tradeable for the first time in two weeks. Here are the details. What Happened: Shares of Vinco Ventures opened for trading at 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday after being...
Expert Ratings for Roivant Sciences

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roivant Sciences ROIV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings

Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Entegris

Entegris ENTG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Entegris has an average price target of $140.14 with a high of $190.00 and a low of $120.00.
TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Insights

TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.04. Revenue was up $5.56 million from the same period last...
Why Global-E Online Shares Are Surging Today

Global-E Online Ltd GLBE reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $87.31 million, beating the consensus of $83.46 million. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 64% Y/Y to $534 million. Service fees revenue grew by 86.3%, and Fulfillment fees increased by 32.6%. Non-GAAP gross profit increased 77% Y/Y to...
How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?

ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tile Shop Adopts $30M Share Repurchase Plan

Tile Shop Holdings Inc TTSH Board has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $30 million. "We believe our shares are currently undervalued and based on the strength of our balance sheet, coupled with our long-term outlook, an opportunity exists to create value for our shareholders while continuing to invest in our key strategies," said CFO Karla Lunan.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About SkyWater Technology

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SkyWater Technology SKYT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Sea, Compass And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO dropped 23.5% to $19.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and filed for a mixed shelf of up to $400 million. Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 21.3% to $8.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Sea Limited SE fell 13.5% to $77.84 after...
