Where Cummins Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Cummins CMI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Couchbase
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Couchbase BASE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Couchbase. The company has an average price target of $21.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $17.00.
Peering Into SoFi Technologies Recent Short Interest
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) short percent of float has fallen 8.66% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 130.43 million shares sold short, which is 19.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Brinker Gets 30% Price Target Boost From This Analyst Ahead Of Earnings
Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated an Outperform rating on Brinker International Inc EAT and raised the price target to $37 from $28.50, implying a 12% upside. The analyst raised the price target ahead of Brinker’s Q4 earnings. Vaccaro said the investors will focus on the company’s FY23 guidance...
Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Rocketing Higher Tuesday
Digital media and content company Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG is seeing shares take off Tuesday as the stock was unhalted and became tradeable for the first time in two weeks. Here are the details. What Happened: Shares of Vinco Ventures opened for trading at 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday after being...
Expert Ratings for Roivant Sciences
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roivant Sciences ROIV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Entegris
Entegris ENTG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Entegris has an average price target of $140.14 with a high of $190.00 and a low of $120.00.
TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Insights
TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.04. Revenue was up $5.56 million from the same period last...
Why Global-E Online Shares Are Surging Today
Global-E Online Ltd GLBE reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $87.31 million, beating the consensus of $83.46 million. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 64% Y/Y to $534 million. Service fees revenue grew by 86.3%, and Fulfillment fees increased by 32.6%. Non-GAAP gross profit increased 77% Y/Y to...
How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?
ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Plains All American: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Plains All American PAA and raise its price target from $12.00 to $13.00. Shares of Plains All American are trading up 0.73% over the last 24 hours, at $11.65 per share. A move to $13.00 would account for a 11.54% increase...
Tile Shop Adopts $30M Share Repurchase Plan
Tile Shop Holdings Inc TTSH Board has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $30 million. "We believe our shares are currently undervalued and based on the strength of our balance sheet, coupled with our long-term outlook, an opportunity exists to create value for our shareholders while continuing to invest in our key strategies," said CFO Karla Lunan.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About SkyWater Technology
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SkyWater Technology SKYT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD and raise its price target from $12.00 to $13.00. Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals are trading up 0.55% over the last 24 hours, at $11.97 per share. A move to $13.00 would account for a 8.56% increase from...
SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Rating for Eliem Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know
SVB Leerink has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Eliem Therapeutics ELYM and lower its price target from $9.00 to $4.00. Shares of Eliem Therapeutics are trading down 2.08% over the last 24 hours, at $2.82 per share. A move to $4.00 would account for a 41.84% increase from...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Sea, Compass And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO dropped 23.5% to $19.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and filed for a mixed shelf of up to $400 million. Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 21.3% to $8.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Sea Limited SE fell 13.5% to $77.84 after...
Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Shoals Technologies: Here's What You Need To Know
Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS and raise its price target from $25.00 to $30.00. Shares of Shoals Technologies Gr are trading up 0.56% over the last 24 hours, at $25.19 per share. A move to $30.00 would account for a 19.09%...
