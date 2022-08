Ecuador's Marlon Vera knocked out Dominick Cruz with a kick 2:17 into the fourth round to win the bantamweight main event in the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday in San Diego. In an action-packed bout, Vera (20-7-1) knocked down Cruz with punches three times, but Cruz (24-4) scored the only two takedowns. The victory was Vera's fourth in a row.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO