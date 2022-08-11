MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been remembered as a friend, mentor, and humble person who preferred to have others receive recognition. Hundreds of people attended his funeral service at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse on the MSUM campus Monday. He began his law enforcement career as a volunteer with the Moorhead-Clay Police Reserve in 1979. He worked for the Glyndon, Dilworth and Moorhead Police Depts. before he was elected sheriff in 2002. He was also a member of the Dilworth Fire Dept.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO