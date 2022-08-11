Read full article on original website
Cass County sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol
As of Monday, there have been 52 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Nine of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.
kfgo.com
GF Police respond to disturbance involving a gun
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks police respond to what they say was an argument between two men where one may have brandished a gun. Police were dispatched after 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance involving the gun. The men were fighting by the time...
froggyweb.com
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
valleynewslive.com
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
kvrr.com
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
froggyweb.com
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Cass County this weekend
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County...
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
valleynewslive.com
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt court man was arrested early this morning after assaulting someone in downtown Fargo. Police were called just after 2 am to the 10 Block of Broadway North. Officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker laying in the street when they arrived. He was later...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigates reports of man approaching kids
Grand Forks Police say they are aware of a social media post that says a man approached and tried to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. They say some info is accurate; some not. The P-D has one report involving a suspicious vehicle and person near the...
froggyweb.com
VIDEO: Sheriff Bergquist remembered as friend, mentor at MSUM funeral service
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been remembered as a friend, mentor, and humble person who preferred to have others receive recognition. Hundreds of people attended his funeral service at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse on the MSUM campus Monday. He began his law enforcement career as a volunteer with the Moorhead-Clay Police Reserve in 1979. He worked for the Glyndon, Dilworth and Moorhead Police Depts. before he was elected sheriff in 2002. He was also a member of the Dilworth Fire Dept.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo schools notify parents of issues with certain email notifications
(Fargo, ND) -- Parents in Fargo Public Schools are being made aware of an issue involving not receiving school and district notification emails. The District taking to social media to alert those who use Hotmail and GMail accounts that they may be missing some alerts. The issue stemming from the emailing accounts management of FPS messages as incoming emails.
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This evening, family and community members came together to honor the life of Kristi Nikle. The group stood outside of the Grand Forks Police Department surrounded by signs saying, “Bring Kristi home and “Keep digging”. Among those in attendance were...
froggyweb.com
Sunday fire causes heavy damage to south Fargo house
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire caused heavy damage to a home at 1442 11th Avenue South in Fargo Sunday. Firefighters responded to a report of a porch fire shortly after 9 a.m. and found everyone out and flames showing on the front of the house on both the first and second floors.
wdayradionow.com
Wrigley proposing harsher sentences for violent criminals following Fargo shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing tougher sentences for violent criminals. The move follows a series of shootings over the weekend in Fargo. Wrigley's legislation would apply to those who commit a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. He says the tougher penalties...
froggyweb.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
kxnet.com
Fargo PD searching for missing 15-year-old
The Fargo Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 15-year-old Henrique Watson was last seen at his home in south Fargo on the evening of August 13, but has not returned. Watson is approximately 5’5″, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a...
