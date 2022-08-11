ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

City council filing is extended

City council filing is extended

Sixteen candidates have qualified as candidates for four Huntington Beach city council seats in the Nov. 8 general election, but the filing period has been extended until Wednesday at 5 p.m. because an eligible incumbent council member – Kim Carr – didn’t file for re-election. Carr is...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Mayor's "race" is extended

Mayor’s “race” is extended

The nomination period for the office of Mayor of Westminster has been extended to Wednesday as incumbent Tri Ta has not taken out nomination papers for another term. Ta is the Republican candidate for the 70th state Assembly District seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, a Garden Grove council member.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Jones unopposed for mayor

Jones unopposed for mayor

Steve Jones will be running unopposed for another term as Garden Grove’s mayor. According to the city clerk’s office, Jones was the sole person filing nomination papers by Friday’s deadline. He was elected first in 2016 and re-elected in 2018 and 2020. In council district races, here...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Shawver alone in mayor's race

Shawver alone in mayor’s race

Incumbent David Shawver will be the sole candidate for mayor of Stanton in the fall election. According to the city clerk’s office, Shawver is the only person who submitted nomination papers for that office by the Friday deadline. Contesting the District 1city council seat will be challenger Elizabeth Wiktor...
STANTON, CA
Crackdown on reckless driving

Crackdown on reckless driving

There has been an increase in reckless driving and street racing/takeovers all across Orange County and Southern California, so local law enforcement agencies have stepped up efforts to curb those activities dangerous and illegal activities. More than half the resulting fatalities not being those behind the wheel. Police say if...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

