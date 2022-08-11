ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie Billingsley
4d ago

If the boy will not meet the parents, something is wrong. I always had my daughters dates come to the door and told them how I expected them to treat my daughters.

Erik
4d ago

The dad is looking after his daughter and a boy who does not want to meet the father then there is something wrong. This should be a big warning to the father that there is something kinky going on, the daughters date has convinced her that he has fears about talking to parents, then the date defiantly has something wrong that will not allow him to date this girl! More power to the dad! More parents should be like this father!

Beth Peters
4d ago

As I was reading the article I was thinking the same thing that Richard Osborne had mentioned. @ 14 his daughter is to young to go out on dates alone. It should be a group thing during the day with an adult present. At 14 she might end up getting into a predicament she cannot get out of. Definitely if the boy won’t meet the parents there is something wrong. I believe the dad should stick to what he is doing. Unless I Missed it in the article it did not say how old the boy was. As former child care provider and have studied child development. 14 is way too young they are not cognitively developed enough to make good decisions in.

