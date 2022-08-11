Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernmassnews.com
Your Tuesday morning news update
In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night news update
In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to early morning fire at Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire broke out at Antonio’s Grinders just after midnight. According to Springfield Fire, no one was injured and the fire only caused minor damage to the outside of the building. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation
State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school. Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding. Updated: 10 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
westernmassnews.com
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke
Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?. Local businesses and shoppers benefit from Tax-free holiday. Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges. Updated: 7 hours ago. Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges. Crews respond...
westernmassnews.com
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
westernmassnews.com
State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests
Westfield Police are searching for the person who called 911 and said they planted a bomb, which turned out to be a swatting incident. Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding. Updated: 10 hours ago. Town by Town is taking us to Agawam, Springfield, and...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Agawam, Springfield, and Holyoke. A special flag raising was held at city hall in Springfield on Monday. The event was meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Iindia’s independence. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Indian Association of Greater Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: beech leaf disease found in local communities
SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A leaf disease targeting beech trees is spreading throughout western Massachusetts, infecting trees and raising concerns. First signs to look for include discoloration and distortion of beech leaf. “The disease progresses. The leaf becomes so damaged that the tree in unable to produce carbohydrates and energy...
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The third annual Fairview neighborhood tag sale took place behind the Chicopee Walmart Sunday. All proceeds from the tag sale benefitted Lorraine’s Soup kitchen in Chicopee. Event organizers told Western Mass News that they were overwhelmed by the support received from residents. “That’s how we keep...
westernmassnews.com
Quiltfest highlights New England crafters' work
23rd annual Springfield music festival celebrates Irish music and heritage. Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary. Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary. A Mainly Sunny and Seasonable Weekend Ahead!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Mainly Sunny and Seasonable Weekend Ahead!
westernmassnews.com
Amherst officials discuss video showing officers telling teens they didn’t have rights
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns have been raised about the Amherst Police Department after a video last month showed officers telling teenagers they didn’t have rights. Amherst town councilors met Monday night to discuss a controversial video that went viral on social media last month in which an officer can be heard telling teenagers they do not have rights.
westernmassnews.com
23rd annual Springfield music festival celebrates Irish music and heritage
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 23rd annual Irish music festival was held at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club Saturday. The event included lots of traditional Irish music, dancing and activities. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the event was a great way to showcase the variety of culture in the city.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Hampden D.A. warning of counterfeit prescription drugs
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Opioid-related deaths are up in Massachusetts with 2021 surpassing 2020 in numbers and now, authorities are warning of a new concern - counterfeit prescription drugs - and young people are at risk. “So what we are seeing right now is a rise across the Commonwealth and...
westernmassnews.com
Two-alarm fire breaks out at Easthampton Barbecue Restaurant
Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary. Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary.
Comments / 0