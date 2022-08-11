Read full article on original website
Queen Medusa
4d ago
psychopaths egos are SO BIG they always think they can get away with it, but with advances in forensic science always leads to their capture
Reply
3
just me 66
4d ago
I think the father and stepmother killed her kept collecting welfare for the money they do know where she is gut feeling
Reply
3
Related
Pa. man arrested for making threats against FBI after Mar-a-Lago search
A man in Pennsylvania was arrested late Monday afternoon after making threats against the FBI on social media. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security say there has been an increase of threats since the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Aug. 15, 2022.
Pennsylvania man confesses to crashing car into crowd and killing his mother
A Pennsylvania community is reeling after a man crashed his car into a crowd of people during a charity fundraiser, killing one person and leaving 17 injured. The suspect confessed to the crime in addition to telling police he also killed his mother. NBC News’ George Solis has more. Aug. 16, 2022.
WMTW
Man’s death inside Cumberland County Jail is Maine’s 9th in-custody death in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — A man’s death inside the Cumberland County Jail represents at least the ninth death inside a Maine correctional facility so far in 2022, according to data from the Maine Department of Corrections. The number already exceeds last year’s total of eight in-custody deaths. The...
10-year-old loses part of leg after shark bite while on vacation in Florida Keys
A 10-year-old boy lost part of his leg after a shark attack while he was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys, according to officials and a relative. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was snorkeling with his family at Looe Key Reef on Saturday when he was bitten by the shark, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The attack happened at about 4:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill FBI agents
Investigators say 46-year-old Adam Bies made multiple threats against FBI agents on the social media platform Gab. WFMJ's Erin Simonek reports.Aug. 16, 2022.
Suspect confesses in deadly crash into crowd at benefit, police say
The suspect in Saturday's deadly vehicle collision with a crowd in Pennsylvania said it was intentional and detailed a subsequent fatal attack on his mother, police said Sunday. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, faces two open counts of criminal homicide following the deaths of a yet-to-be identified 50-year-old woman from...
nbcboston.com
Falling Airplane Part Nearly Kills Officer at Maine State Capitol
An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed to the ground just outside of the Maine State Capitol building last week, narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 lb. part to fall, according to Maine's...
29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades
D.C. law enforcement is on high alert as Capitol police say 29-year-old Delaware resident Richard York killed himself after plowing his car into a Capitol barricade. After the car caught on fire, the driver started firing a handgun into the air as he walked down a block toward the Capitol. Officials say they approached him as he was walking onto the East Front when he shot himself.Aug. 14, 2022.
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hitting Maine Capitol Police worker
AUGUSTA, Maine — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State...
State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township. Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man. It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges.
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – August 1 – 14
Here are some of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the first two weeks of August. Summaries may be minimally edited. Driver Arrested in Mapleton For Illegally Attached Plates. On August 1st, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a...
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire woman finds, returns $1,000 outside Gilford Hannaford
GILFORD — People often use “what if” scenarios to work through ethical dilemmas. It’s not every day that those “what ifs” suddenly materialize before us in daily life. What would you do if you found a bag of money that wasn’t yours?
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Childhood lead exposure is linked to low test scores for Black students, study finds
A new study led by Duke University found that elevated levels of lead can lead to lower test scores among Black students. The findings, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), are based on surveys of more than 25,000 fourth graders in North Carolina. The data shows that Black students are disproportionately exposed to lead in racially segregated neighborhoods and that these stressors are linked to poor test scores in reading among Black youth relative to their white peers.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, officials say
A "sweet and innocent" New Hampshire girl who has been missing for nearly three years is a homicide victim, though her remains have yet to be found, authorities said Thursday. Harmony Montgomery was likely killed in Manchester in early December 2019, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella told reporters. The...
NH investigators to provide update on disappearance of Harmony Montgomery Thursday
CONCORD, NH – An update on the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery will be provided by investigators on Thursday. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver a statement at 2:00 p.m. Eight-year-old Harmony was last seen in 2019, but her disappearance was not reported for more than two years. Investigators have been searching for her ever since.In June, police and the FBI searched a Manchester, N.H. home where Harmony's father and his estranged wife previously lived. Police were seen removing several items including a refrigerator.A $150,000 reward is now being offered in the case.CBS News Boston will carry the press conference live on Thursday afternoon.
NBC News
435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2