Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
La Nina could persist this winter for the 3rd straight year, something that’s only happened two times in over 70 years
La Nina weather patterns are likely to continue into the winter according to the National Weather Service. La Nina was partially to blame for lower snowfalls through the month of December last year, and the pattern could return this year, although meteorologists say it’s too early to be certain.
Summit Daily News
A rainy summer means better berms, but more erosion for local mountain biking trails
Summit County has seen one of its rainiest Summers in recent memory, to the extent of potentially ending the region’s drought. The rains have not only impacted the county’s wildfire risk and verdant flora, but its trails, too. Wet dirt means grippier berms and more control, but it...
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s outdoors offers a kind of therapy. But it’s not a magic pill.
COLORADO — Spring, a time when the bluebirds sing — maybe on your shoulder — and the sun cracks the worst of winter’s cold and the air smells like life, can be a time of darkness for Kylie Bearse. Spring means muddy trails and slushy slopes,...
Summit Daily News
With AirBnBs on the rise, local reflects on over 25 years she hosted a traditional bed and breakfast in Summit County
Hanging on the wall of Kristi Blinco’s entryway that hundreds of people have passed through is a cross-stitch framed in gold. Below a little cottage with green stitched trees reads, “Let me live in the house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Possible sinkhole closes US Highway 6 between Eagle-Vail and Dowd Canyon in Eagle County
Water damage that could result in a sinkhole impacted a stretch of Highway 6 on Monday, closing down traffic in both directions near the entrance to the Kayak Crossing apartment complex in EagleVail. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, a growing buildup of water caused a bulge to form in the...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Aug. 12, 1922: Holidays, sports and construction
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 12, 1922. Breckenridge to hold greatest Labor Day celebration in years. During the meeting of the Breckenridge Fire Department this week, committees were appointed to start the ball rolling for Firemen’s Field Day celebration to be held on Labor Day. According to the present plans, the event promises to exceed any previous occasion and the celebration will be long remembered by all inhabitants of this and adjoining counties. This will be the first time Breckenridge has celebrated the holiday in the past two years.
Summit Daily News
Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015
Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, the owner of multiple restaurants in Summit County including Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne, said people aren’t spending as much money at all of his restaurant locations this summer. “Tickets themselves are lower,” he said.
Summit Daily News
Meadow Creek Park to see lighting improvements
The town of Frisco will work with a third-party contractor to improve lighting at Meadow Creek Park. Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 15, as crews excavate existing lighting posts and install new, solar-powered ones. The town expects work to continue for a few weeks. The project is one element of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge History receives 2 awards for local exhibit work
Breckenridge History, formerly Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, recently received two awards for work on its exhibits. First is the Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from the Mining History Association for the Washington Milling Exhibit. The national award was established in 2013 to recognize contributions to the understanding and appreciation of mining. According to...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 14
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Aspen, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair,...
Summit Daily News
New Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd outlines priorities ahead of school year
On and off duty, new Summit County School District Superintendent Tony Byrd wears a blue Silverthorne Elementary School lanyard around his neck. White bears line the polyester cord and the “key to the district” dangles from its end, resting on his button-up shirt. Former co-worker and friend Peter...
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News seeks liberal political columnist
The Summit Daily News is seeking a political columnist to provide a liberal voice on its opinion pages to publish every other week, switching on and off with Susan Knopf. The every-other-week, 700-word column must focus on local issues that matter to Summit County readers. Those who are interested should...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Missing man found dead at County Commons in Frisco died from a blood clot, coroner says
This story has been updated to correct the definition of pulmonary embolism. The missing man found dead July 8 at County Commons died from natural causes, Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Monday. According to the official cause of death report, the man, Craig Standlee, 56, died of a pulmonary...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community
Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Enforce current laws against nuisances to fix the short-term rental issues
Short-term rentals. In our news every day: rules, restrictions, permits, moratoriums and meetings, but mostly inadequate and unfair solutions. It didn’t take long for local politicians, predominantly business owners, to find a way to capitalize on the personal property of taxpayers, violating our once-sacred property ownership rights. Dictating how homeowners use their property was never the intended role of government, yet now owning a home in Summit County is a total crapshoot, never knowing what new restriction will be enacted without representation.
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers football team brings ‘brotherhood’ of seniors to the gridiron
It has been close to 300 days since the Summit High School football team has played under the lights at Tiger Field in Breckenridge, but the team won’t have to wait much longer until the return of “Friday night lights” in Summit County. After finishing last season...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
DeGraaf graduates from law enforcement training academy
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has recognized Deputy DeGraaf for his successful peace officer standards and training academy graduation from Colorado Mountain College’s law enforcement training academy Friday, Aug. 12. DeGraaf was recognized with two awards upon his graduation from the program, including an outstanding leadership award and...
Comments / 0