ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keystone, CO
Lifestyle
City
Keystone, CO
Breckenridge, CO
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Summit Daily News

This week in history Aug. 12, 1922: Holidays, sports and construction

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 12, 1922. Breckenridge to hold greatest Labor Day celebration in years. During the meeting of the Breckenridge Fire Department this week, committees were appointed to start the ball rolling for Firemen’s Field Day celebration to be held on Labor Day. According to the present plans, the event promises to exceed any previous occasion and the celebration will be long remembered by all inhabitants of this and adjoining counties. This will be the first time Breckenridge has celebrated the holiday in the past two years.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Meadow Creek Park to see lighting improvements

The town of Frisco will work with a third-party contractor to improve lighting at Meadow Creek Park. Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 15, as crews excavate existing lighting posts and install new, solar-powered ones. The town expects work to continue for a few weeks. The project is one element of...
FRISCO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge History receives 2 awards for local exhibit work

Breckenridge History, formerly Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, recently received two awards for work on its exhibits. First is the Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from the Mining History Association for the Washington Milling Exhibit. The national award was established in 2013 to recognize contributions to the understanding and appreciation of mining. According to...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 14

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Aspen, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News seeks liberal political columnist

The Summit Daily News is seeking a political columnist to provide a liberal voice on its opinion pages to publish every other week, switching on and off with Susan Knopf. The every-other-week, 700-word column must focus on local issues that matter to Summit County readers. Those who are interested should...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Mexico#The Mayan Palace Resorts
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community

Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Enforce current laws against nuisances to fix the short-term rental issues

Short-term rentals. In our news every day: rules, restrictions, permits, moratoriums and meetings, but mostly inadequate and unfair solutions. It didn’t take long for local politicians, predominantly business owners, to find a way to capitalize on the personal property of taxpayers, violating our once-sacred property ownership rights. Dictating how homeowners use their property was never the intended role of government, yet now owning a home in Summit County is a total crapshoot, never knowing what new restriction will be enacted without representation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
Summit Daily News

DeGraaf graduates from law enforcement training academy

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has recognized Deputy DeGraaf for his successful peace officer standards and training academy graduation from Colorado Mountain College’s law enforcement training academy Friday, Aug. 12. DeGraaf was recognized with two awards upon his graduation from the program, including an outstanding leadership award and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy