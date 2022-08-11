This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 12, 1922. Breckenridge to hold greatest Labor Day celebration in years. During the meeting of the Breckenridge Fire Department this week, committees were appointed to start the ball rolling for Firemen’s Field Day celebration to be held on Labor Day. According to the present plans, the event promises to exceed any previous occasion and the celebration will be long remembered by all inhabitants of this and adjoining counties. This will be the first time Breckenridge has celebrated the holiday in the past two years.

