WacoTrib.com
Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
WacoTrib.com
Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
WacoTrib.com
DNR: Indiana fish kill likely due to heat, natural events
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of fish found dead in a northeastern Indiana lake likely died from natural events tied to recent hot weather, state wildlife officials said. Fisheries biologists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited Clear Lake on Aug. 4 after residents reported numerous dead fish in the lake near the Steuben County town of Fremont, The Journal Gazette reported.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. August 8, 2022. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General Dana Nessel in the November election. He was awarded the state party’s endorsement in April at a convention dominated by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed DePerno, who carried...
WacoTrib.com
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the...
WacoTrib.com
Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The certification of last week's primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue, the secretary of state's office announced Tuesday. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. The secretary of state's office said a state...
WacoTrib.com
WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
WacoTrib.com
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson....
WacoTrib.com
Maryland board seeking earlier mail-in ballot count
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November. The board voted 4-0 to seek a legal remedy in hopes of speeding up the vote...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
WacoTrib.com
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
WacoTrib.com
Housing grant will aid those leaving Tennessee prisons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced on Monday it has received a $200,000 grant to help temporarily house indigent offenders who are leaving prison. The program expands an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, according to a news release. In the past, housing...
WacoTrib.com
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
WacoTrib.com
Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties hit by flooding from heavy rains Monday. Justice's declaration in Fayette and Kanawha counties allows the National Guard to respond to hard-hit areas. The flooding led to several water rescues and...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. August 14, 2022. Editorial: Unwelcomed in Ohio. Leaders working to make state less attractive, not more. “Ohio. Find it Here” road signs welcome visitors at most of our state’s borders. The slogan developed by Columbus-based Cult Marketing was meant to “show how activities and attractions in...
WacoTrib.com
Coast Guard responds to small oil spill near San Juan Island
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of Washington state's San Juan Island after a 49-foot (15-meter) fishing vessel sank with an estimated 2,600 gallons (9,854 liters) of fuel on board. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members...
WacoTrib.com
Maryland gambling revenue sets new record in fiscal year
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland raised a record $1.5 billion for the state from gambling revenue in the last fiscal year, the lottery announced Monday. The new all-time state record includes money raised by the lottery, the state's six casinos, sports betting and fantasy sports wagering. The revenue for the last fiscal year beat the amount raised in the previous one by $120 million, the lottery said. Maryland's fiscal runs from July 1 to June 30.
WacoTrib.com
Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opened on Sunday to assist Kentucky flood survivors. The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WacoTrib.com
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water...
WacoTrib.com
Brothers serve on same state police road patrol shift
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are part of a brotherhood. The bond that Maryland State Police troopers Matthew and David Hughes have with each other, however, is much deeper than that because they are, in fact, brothers — the kind linked by the same parents and the same blood.
